The current season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville has been a roller coaster for the cast and for fans of the reality show. The principal character, Melody Shari, has taken every opportunity to create tangible boundaries between herself and the rest of her cast mates. The season started with Melody filing a police report for revenge porn and harassing communication against her estranged ex-husband Martell Holt. After Martell's arrest, Melody had a restraining order enforced so that he could no longer have physical access to her. Melody started the season by enforcing new boundaries with Martell, but it wasn't long before audiences realized her new rules applied to the remaining cast as well. She showed up for functions with a friendly but cool persona and challenged her co-stars on what she viewed as hypocritical perspectives throughout their relationships.

Melody's new boundaries extended all the way to her former BFF, executive producer Carlos King. While talking with her loyal fans affectionately referred to as the "Melo-meters", via Instagram LIVE, Melody aired out some of her grievances against the media mogul (without naming names), the overall production crew, and what she perceived to be shady business. In true Melody fashion, she kept her commentary cute, but it was painfully clear the friendship and social relationship were damaged beyond repair. Recently, Melody unfollowed Carlos on social media, adding the nail to the coffin of their business relationship.

Melody Was Always the Main Attraction On 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Image via OWN

Love & Marriage: Huntsville was Melody's initial brainchild, so to see her distancing herself from the cast and executive producer was alarming. Many reality stars endure friendship and relationship breakdowns and remain on their prospective series, but for Melody, season 8 (or 5B) felt like an opportunity to close out a painful chapter on her own terms with grace and intention. She started the series in an 11-year marriage with a man that didn't appreciate or value her. She learned over the last eight seasons that most of the cast members that benefited from their connection to her were conspiring behind her back and were in cahoots with her ex-husband in his affairs.

To add final insult to injury, one of the most recent additions to the show is a woman who attempted to engage in inappropriate behavior with her then-husband while they were still married. By the season's end, Melody's friendships with every single cast mate, including Nell Fletcher, were lifeless. In the finale, Melody attends the Fletcher's vow renewal, but leaves early, as Martell stares longingly after her while voicing his regrets yet again to the Scotts. Shortly after the finale, Melody removed Love & Marriage: Huntsville from her social media bio. In a final subtle message to her fans, she posted and pinned an image of a golden regal queen chess piece dominating the board. The message was loud and clear, checkmate! While talking with YouTuber Bondy Blue, Melody refused to acknowledge if she was leaving the show or not, but encouraged her to "stay tuned".

So far, Melody's strategic and curated exit is proving to be the most expertly orchestrated goodbye in reality history. The three-part Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion will be the true test to gauge if she is able to complete the assignment without losing her cool. Melody has taken a page out of Carlos's production book and had produced her narrative to her benefit. For the woman who created the opportunity in Huntsville, we love to see a Queen leave her "queendom" on her own terms.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville can be streamed on MAX.