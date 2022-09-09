Feel the beat in a trailer for Claudia Sainte-Luce’s Spanish language comedy Love & Mathematics (Amor y matemáticas). The fifth feature to hail from the woman behind 2013’s dramedy, The Amazing Catfish, is back to make audiences laugh and feel a sense of hope all over again. Penned by playwright and writer, Adriana Pelusi, the feature marks Sainte-Luce’s first time stepping away from the job of screenplay scribe and sticking solely to directing.

In a movie that dives into regaining what was lost while reinventing one’s self for future success, the Mexican comedy follows the life of a teenage star-turned suburbanite named Billy Lonzano (Roberto Quijano). While he gained fame during his youthful years as a member of a beloved boy band, things took a turn for the now thirty-something-year-old man after the musical group’s success came to a screeching halt. Now, Billy finds himself less than satisfied with his life, which sees him as a married man, the father of an infant son, and partial owner of his wife’s (Daniela Salinas) pride and joy — a lap dog that doesn’t listen.

While the trailer reveals Billy’s hopes to get back into the entertainment industry, he’s all but laughed at by those to whom he pitches his ideas and music. But, there’s one person who’s about to crash into the singer-songwriter’s life that believes he can find fame and fortune all over again — a superfan of his old band named Monica (Diana Bovio). When their paths cross as next-door neighbors, Billy discovers that there’s still a chance for his dried-up career to flourish — with the same being said for his life.

Image via Figa Films

Setting the tone for Love & Mathematics, the trailer tugs at the heartstrings of anyone who has felt a little lost in life. With its dry humor and relatable storyline, Sainte-Luce’s latest feature promises to be a heartfelt look into the struggles of one man’s journey to feel a zest for life again.

The feature will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival during the Contemporary World Cinema showcase where it will appear alongside a slew of other titles. Love & Mathematics is the filmmaker’s second feature dropping at a major international film festival this year, with her coming-of-age drama, The Realm of God hitting screens at the Berlinale back in February.

You can catch a peek at Sainte-Luce’s tale of mundane suburban life, love, and rejuvenation in the Love & Mathematics trailer below.