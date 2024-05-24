The Big Picture Love & Mercy explores The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson's life in a non-linear narrative structure.

The film delves into Wilson's struggles, not focusing on hits like "Surfin' USA."

While not a commercial hit, it gained praise for accuracy from Wilson himself.

One of the most unusual trends in recent years has been the surge in the popularity of films about famous musicians. While musician biopics have been popular ever since Amadeus won the Academy Award for Best Picture in the 1980s, films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Straight Outta Compton, Rocketman, and Bob Marley: One Love have been major commercial hits, and in some cases critical darlings as well. The appeal of these films is obvious: fans enjoy hearing their favorite music on screen, even if the film doesn’t present a probing study of the artist’s struggles and flaws. However, Bill Pohlad’s underrated biopic Love & Mercy examines the surprisingly harrowing true story of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson.

One of the most popular rock bands of all time, The Beach Boys became quintessential voices in American music after their joyous tracks began emerging in the early 1960s. The Beach Boys’ music managed to celebrate surfer culture and adolescent themes, while occasionally trekking into deeper ideas. Wilson was primarily responsible for the group’s more experimental records, including the highly influential 1966 album Pet Sounds. While it's less sensationalized and epic in scope compared to other musician biopics, Love & Mercy is a powerful study of Wilson’s legacy that doesn’t shy away from his darkest moments.

Love & Mercy In the 60s, Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson struggles with emerging psychosis as he attempts to craft his avant-garde pop masterpiece. In the 80s, he's a broken, confused man under the 24-hour watch of shady therapist, Dr. Eugene Landy. Run Time 121 minutes Director Bill Pohlad Release Date June 5, 2015 Actors John Cusack, Paul Dano, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Giamatti

What Is 'Love & Mercy' About?

Unlike most biographical films about a famous subject, Love & Mercy utilizes a non-linear narrative structure to tell Wilson’s story. One segment of the film features Paul Dano as Wilson during The Beach Boys’ development of the Smile record in the late 1960s. While his bandmates are interested in continuing on a worldwide tour, Wilson wants to be more focused on pushing the boundaries with surrealist music so that The Beach Boys can be worthy competitors to The Beatles. The other segment of the film focuses on a much older Wilson, played by John Cusack, who is under the care of his legal guardian, Dr. Eugene Landy (Paul Giamatti). After meeting Wilson, the charismatic Cadillac sales representative Melinda Ledbetter (Elizabeth Banks) discovers that Landy is subjecting him to abuse.

Both segments of the film intertwine beautifully to show how Wilson’s fame and fortune descended into a period of serious self-doubt and isolation. Dano makes the film heartbreaking by showing the purity of Wilson’s intentions. His passion for the material is evident, and in many ways, he characterizes Wilson as being burdened by the music he feels he must share with the world. Dano certainly does a great job at singing some of The Beach Boys' most iconic tracks, with his performance of “God Only Knows” being one of the standouts. However, his performance is underrated because it shows the interiority of Wilson’s artistry. Wilson’s difficult relationship with the industry means that he never feels like his success is “enough.”

Comparatively, Cusack gives a deeply subdued performance that shows how years of abuse under Landy have severely impacted Wilson’s mental health. While he occasionally shows signs of the passion he had once had for creating music, Cusack’s version of Wilson has become so dependent on Landy’s advice that he has no individuality. As emotionally grueling as it is to see the torment that he endures, there’s a great sincerity within Wilson’s relationship with Ledbetter. She manages to fall in love with him, despite not knowing his real legacy. The awkward, vulnerable chemistry between Cusack and Banks makes this segment of Love & Mercy even more moving.

'Love & Mercy' Uses a Non-Linear Structure

Love & Mercy isn’t necessarily interested in hitting all the major beats of Wilson’s life, as a documentary about the same subject serves as a better way to learn factual information. Rather, Love & Mercy uses its unorthodox framing device to explore Wilson’s loneliness. It’s evident from the scenes with Dano that Wilson lacks a strong paternal figure in his life. While writing and performing alongside his brothers has always been a joyous experience for him, Wilson is often forced to be the “responsible party” within the group, even when he doesn’t have any guidance to share. This helps to explain why Landy was able to infiltrate his psychology; Cusack’s version of Wilson is just seeking guidance and is desperate enough to let a stranger take over his life.

As good as Cusack and Dano are, Love & Mercy does a great job of fleshing out the other figures in Wilson’s life. Ledbetter is often the point-of-view character in the flashforward segments, allowing the viewer to observe an older version of Wilson from a more objective perspective. The warmth and sensitivity that Banks brings to her performance help prevent this disturbing storyline in the film from being too depressing. Giamatti can always be counted on to play a great villain, and the film also features a fantastic performance by Jake Abel as Mike Love. A cousin of Brian’s who encourages him to give up his more artistic music, Love serves as the antithesis of artistic integrity.

'Love & Mercy' Doesn’t Hit Biopic Clichés

It would have been very easy for a Beach Boys biopic to simply coast off the appeal of “Surfin’ USA” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” but there’s remarkably little concert footage intertwined within Love & Mercy. The film explores the totality of Wilson’s life through personal anecdotes, showing how specific moments of trauma shed insight into his hopes and aspirations. Poland is a savvy enough filmmaker to let the audience fill in the gaps in the story, as he chooses to leave some moments purposefully ambiguous.

While it wasn’t necessarily a box office smash hit or awards contender, Love & Mercy earned praise from Wilson himself for its accuracy. Wilson stated that watching the film was “quite an emotional experience because of all I went through,” and praised Dano in particular for the authenticity of his performance. Wilson's life has been so remarkable and important, he's the rare musician to get two portrayals of himself, and both knocked it out of the park.

