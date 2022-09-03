KCET's documentary series Artbound is kicking off its 13th season with a celebration of one of the most influential comic books of the 1980s alternative movement — Love & Rockets. For its 40th anniversary, the comic will be the center of a new episode titled Love & Rockets: The Great American Comic Book which looks at the work of the Hernandez Brothers over the years as they've showcased diverse stories for audiences worldwide and constantly evolved their writing over the years to meet the times. The episode premieres on Southern California's flagship PBS station KCET first on October 5 before reaching PBS SoCal on October 7 and Link TV on October 11.

Love & Rockets began its run in 1981 under Gilbert, Jaime, and Mario Hernandez, becoming an elder statesman for the alternative movement. With their stories often set in Los Angeles or the fictional Central American village of Palomar, they sought to highlight diverse perspectives, particularly those of the Latin American and LGBTQ+ communities. They stood out significantly from other series thanks to their remarkably complex characters who evolved over the run of the comics with new generations entering into the fold over time. Storylines also reflected modern issues and challenges, keeping the comics fresh 40 years in.

The new episode will be directed by Omar Foglio and Jose Figueroa of Dignicraft which produces. Alongside Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez, the pair of filmmakers will also take part in a panel moderated by Los Angeles Times arts columnist Carolina A. Miranda on October 4 following a private early screening of the Artbound premiere. Fans of the comic series will have a chance at a limited number of tickets via social media and KCET's Instagram page.

Artbound has been running since 2013 with the goal of highlighting artists and practices from across Southern California in its short documentaries, earning a slew of Emmys since its debut. It was only a matter of time before the Los Angeles-based Love & Rockets was featured given its influence and the Hernandez Brothers' own influences from their hometown of Oxnard.

Season 13 of Artbound will consist of six episodes highlighting six more important figures, publications, and influences within the art world. Following Love & Rockets, this season will also explore prominent Dada artist Marcel Duchamp, the impact of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), the influential run of Asian pop culture magazine Giant Robot, another renowned artist in Rubén Ortiz Torres, and the modern artists of "Arte Cósmico." In addition to the new season, Artbound has a new collection of short films up on their site from filmmaker Dolly Li (Historian’s Take) to tide fans over until October.

Love & Rockets: The Great American Comic Book debuts on October 5 exclusively on KCET.