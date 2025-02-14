For as great as romantic movies can be, they can sometimes contain frustrating conventions and tropes, and maybe one of the most divisive of these is something found near the start of some romance films. Call it the “love-at-first-sight” trope, if you want, and it’s exactly what you'd expect. Two people meet, and they're both head over heels with each other straight away, perhaps in the interest of time, what with movies being relatively brief affairs and all.

But conventions, tropes, and even clichés can be done poorly or well, and to celebrate those love-at-first-sight movies that actually work, here’s a selection of films that use the convention well. These feel a bit more realistic than most movies that feature instant love, perhaps because the chemistry between stars is believable, or the film is supposed to explore a whirlwind romance, or it leads to interesting conflict/drama later on down the line.

10 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott

Besides Jackie Brown, most of the films Quentin Tarantino has directed don’t put too much of an emphasis on romance. But True Romance was not a film he directed (Tony Scott did), instead being written by Tarantino, and probably standing as the most romantic one he ever wrote. Of course, there’s also lots of swearing, violence, intensity, and some pop culture references thrown in for good measure.

The story of True Romance involves two people falling in love almost right after meeting, then having to go on the run from the mob after stealing a large quantity of drugs (from bad people, thankfully). Even with all the gangster-related elements and some pretty brutal scenes, True Romance is truly romantic, and feels oddly heartwarming for a crime/thriller flick.

9 'Summer with Monika' (1953)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman