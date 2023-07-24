Prepare to have your heartstrings pulled as the beloved novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith makes its way to the screen with its Netflix adaptation, Love at First Sight. Directed by Vanessa Caswill and produced by the creative minds behind the To All the Boys franchise, this enchanting movie promises to deliver all the swoon-worthy magic of the original pages.

With Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the film follows the serendipitous encounter of strangers Hadley and Oliver during a flight from New York to London. As destiny weaves its tale, sparks fly, but upon arrival, the chaos of the airport threatens to tear them apart.

Originally published in 2013 by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight received critical acclaim, praised by The New York Times as "a gorgeous, heartwarming reminder of the power of fate." Now, this captivating story will unfold on the silver screen, inviting audiences to believe in the extraordinary possibilities of love and destiny.

Here’s everything we know so far about Love at First Sight.

When Is Love at First Sight Coming Out?

Love at First Sight is available to stream on September 15 exclusively on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for Love at First Sight?

The Love at First Sight trailer takes audiences on a journey that begins at JFK Airport in NYC, where two wanderers, Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy), cross paths as they board a plane bound for London. As the plane soars across the Atlantic, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, and the sparks of an undeniable connection fly between them. But just like the turbulence of a thrilling romance, things quickly become complicated. What sets this movie apart is the introduction of a charming and mysterious narrator, portrayed by the brilliant Jameela Jamil. Though absent from the book, the narrator adds a touch of whimsy and insight, perfectly complementing the tone of the story.

Who Stars in Love at First Sight?

Get ready to be enchanted by the talented cast bringing the Love at First Sight characters to life. Haley Lu Richardson, known for her remarkable performances in The White Lotus and Five Feet Apart, stars as Hadley, a vivacious and literature-loving young woman. Alongside her, Ben Hardy, recognized for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men: Apocalypse, portrays Oliver, a charming and data-driven statistics major. Together, they form a captivating on-screen duo.

Adding depth and emotion to the story, Rob Delaney, whose acting credits include Black Mirror and Catastrophe, takes on the role of Hadley's father, Andrew. Bringing warmth and relatability to the film, Sally Phillips, known for her work in How to Please a Woman and Smack the Pony, plays Tess, Oliver's mother.

Lastly, the incomparable Jameela Jamil, recognized for her roles in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Good Place, brings her unique charm and wit as the mysterious and omniscient Narrator, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the tale. With this talented ensemble, Love at First Sight promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences swooning and believing in the magic of destiny.

What Is Love at First Sight About?

Below is the official plot synopsis for Love at First Sight:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Get ready to swoon as you venture on a delightful journey through the enchanting movie Love at First Sight. Meet Hadley, a vivacious bookworm with an insatiable love for literature and poetry, who embarks on a thrilling adventure from NYC to London to witness her father's remarriage. But fate intervenes as she misses her flight, leading her to an unexpected encounter with Oliver, a charming data-driven statistics major from the UK. Sparks fly instantly, and as destiny conspires to bring them together they end up on the same flight but in separate seats, A twist of luck lands Oliver beside Hadley, turning the plane ride into a magical date with shared meals and laughter. Alas, they lose track of each other upon landing. Will destiny reunite these star-crossed lovers in this whimsical tale of Love at First Sight? Buckle up for a heartwarming ride that reaffirms the power of serendipity!

What Book Is Love at First Sight Based On?

Love at First Sight is based on the novel The Statistical Odds of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in 2013, the book revolves around the concept of serendipitous encounters and the possibility of falling in love at first sight. The story follows Hadley Sullivan, a seventeen-year-old girl who is on her way from New York City to London to attend her father's wedding to a woman she's never met. However, Hadley's life takes an unexpected turn when she misses her flight by just four minutes.

As luck would have it, she meets Oliver, a charming and witty British boy, in the airport terminal. They strike up a conversation, and despite the short time they spend together, they feel an instant connection. By a twist of fate, they end up seated next to each other on the next flight to London.

Throughout the journey, Hadley and Oliver share their personal stories, hopes, and fears, finding solace and understanding in each other's company. The novel beautifully explores themes of love, loss, family, and the idea that sometimes, the most meaningful connections can happen when you least expect them.

Who Is Making Love at First Sight?

Vanessa Caswill, the talented director behind the Little Women miniseries, takes the helm for this project, with Katie Lovejoy, known for her work on To All the Boys: Always and Forever, crafting the screenplay. The film is part of Netflix's ongoing collaboration with ACE, the production company also responsible for the highly anticipated YA feature, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.