Love is in the air. Literally. This September, Netflix is bringing its adaptation of Love at First Sight to its platform, a rom-com centered on two people who meet and begin to fall for each other during a lengthy plane ride. The adaptation was announced in April of last year. Now, Netflix has debuted the first trailer ahead of its September 15 release date.

Love at First Sight is based on the bestselling novel by Jennifer E. Smith, originally titled The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. It follows Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson, The White Lotus) and Oliver (Ben Hardy, Bohemian Rhapsody), two strangers who experience a meet cute at the airport and quickly bond during their flight from New York to London. Of course, the two eventually lose track of each other once they land, but fate often has a funny way of working things out. Perhaps Hadley and Oliver's chances of seeing each other again aren't so impossible after all.

The trailer kicks off at the John F. Kennedy airport, where Jameela Jamil sets the scene in narration for Hadley and Oliver's meeting. The duo themselves quickly form a playful chemistry with one another, making the most of their near-seven hour flight as they get to know each other better and even have a sweet first date mid-flight. Unfortunately, their bliss comes to an end once they arrive in London, with the narrator sharing that "there's only a .2% chance" of Hadley and Oliver reuniting. Nevertheless, neither can get the other off their mind. Interestingly, it seems they both are also more on the reluctant side of searching for each other, almost resigned to never meeting again as they know their odds. Even so, the trailer teases a swoon-worthy and hopeful story viewers can cozy up with.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

The Love at First Sight Team

Love at First Sight was adapted for the screen by Katie Lovejoy, who previously wrote the screenplay for To All the Boys: Always and Forever. It was directed by Vanessa Caswill, whose prior work includes TV series such as Gold Digger, Little Women (2017), and Thirteen. Smith and Richardson serve as executive producers with To All the Boys alums Chris Foss and Max Seimers, Matthew Janzen (The Hunger Games), and Mark Lane (Fall). To All the Boys' Matthew Kaplan acts as producer. Additional cast includes Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Dexter Fletcher.

Love at First Sight premieres September 15 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: