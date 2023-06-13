When it comes to recent Chinese dramas, one C-drama seems to stand out among the rest, Love Between Fairy and Devil. Universally loved for its well-paced storyline and cinematic efforts, the drama centers on two figures from opposite sides of a supernatural war, and how their loyalties are tested as they start to fall for each other. A masterclass of Xianxia storytelling, the show draws much of its star quality from its captivating star-crossed lovers romance, a mixture of Chinese mythology meets Beauty and the Beast meets Persephone and Hades meets Romeo and Juliet.

What is ‘Love Between Fairy and Devil’ About?

Image by iQIYI

In this historical fantasy series based on the eponymous novel written by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang, a young fairy known as Orchid (Yu Shuxin) who lives in the Fairy Realm, Shuiyuntian, is responsible for looking after the Destiny Books, a series of powerful prophecies said to predict one’s life and loves while pining for a warrior hero known as Chang Heng (Zhang Linghe.) Meanwhile, Dongfang Qingcang (Dylan Wang) is a powerful leader, the Moon Supreme, of the Moon Tribe, a nation that’s been at war with the Fairy Realm for centuries, and initially trapped in the Haotian Tower as a result of the ongoing battle between the two groups. When Orchid accidentally frees Dongfang Qingcang from the tower, all hell breaks loose and the two find themselves entangled in a course of fate the likes of which neither could predict.

As a result of being freed from the Haotian Tower, Dongfang Qingcang is cast under the “One Heart Curse,” an affliction that binds him to Orchid, creating a bond that causes him to feel her emotions and pain. Wishing to free himself from this curse in order to return to his full power and return to war, Dongfang Qingcang stays by Orchid’s side at her residence of Arbiter Hall of Shui Yun Tian's Si-ming palace, reluctantly protecting her and catering to her whims. Orchid, (unknowing of the One Heart Curse), is initially annoyed at her unwelcomed house guest and is under the impression that Dongfang Qingcang is in love with her, disliking his presence and claiming that she is in love with Chang Heng. Yet as the two spend more time together, Orchid and Dongfang Qingcang find themselves becoming friendlier to each other and enjoying each other’s presence.

Yet things soon become complicated again when Orchid finds herself an enemy of the Fairy Realm and Dongfang Qingcang steals her away to his home in the Moon Tribe. There Orchid discovers more about Dongfang Qingcang’s past and finds that the war between the Fairy Realm and the Moon Tribe is more complicated than anyone ever realized.

RELATED: Get Your Sapphic Drama Fix With This Chinese Series

'Love Between Fairy and Devil' Plays Into the Opposites Attract Trope

Image via iQIYI

Like many romances, the show plays a bit into the “opposites attract” trope. In the initial episodes, Orchid appears to be a sweet (if a bit naive) fairy often in pink, airy clothes, more concerned with attracting the attention of her beloved Chang Heng than any power struggles. Meanwhile, cast as her visual opposite in menacing dark attires, the ominous Dongfang Qingcan is portrayed as the power-hungry and emotionally frozen combatant who rolls his eyes at Orchid’s frivolous and romantic nature.

However, as the two get to know each other, they discover unique qualities belonging to the other person that allows them to look past what is just at the surface. With his “beastly nature,” Dongfang Qingcan is seen as a righteous leader of the Moon Tribe, a man fiercely devoted to his people and willing to do anything to solve their years of agony in the war between their people and the Fairy Realm. With Orchid, her emotional nature (which is initially seen as a sign of weakness by Dongfang Qingcan) is revealed to be a source of her strength, allowing her to draw compassion for those different from her, and comfort Dongfang Qingcan in his moments of vulnerability. It is from Orchid that he learns being “unfeeling” (something that has a deeper explanation in the show) is actually keeping him from his true potential, and by unlocking his heart, he is able to protect Orchid just as she is able to protect him. And it is by Dongfang Qingcan’s side that Orchid discovers that she is more than just the weak underestimated spirit that everything in the Fairy Realm thought her to be and learns she is more powerful than anyone realized.

'Love Between Fairy and Devil' Balances Multiple Genres

Image by iQIYI

Consisting of about 36 episodes, Love Between Fairy and Devil is a tightly-knit drama that manages to encapsulate romance, drama, action, and comedy. The chemistry between the lead actors is simply memorable as the two make the audience fall in love with Orchid and Dongfang Qingcan’s love, a combination of strength, tenderness, and passion. Both actors were already well-known within the C-drama world, and Love Between Fairy and Devil only showcases the type of magic that happens when you pair talented performers with a good script.

While Orchid and Dongfang Qingcan’s romance is the main focus, the political and platonic elements of the series do not act as a second-hand backdrop. The war between Shuiyuntian and the Moon Tribe is portrayed as complex, with no simple “good” or “evil” sides, simply a case of decent people pulled into a bad situation by those playing to their self-interests. Meanwhile, supporting characters like Orchid’s best friend Jie Li (Hong Xiao) and Shang Que (Charles Lin), Dongfang Qingcang's devoted aide and human/ dragon shapeshifter have their own stakes in the game, acting as more than supporting figures to their respective companions.

What’s more is that the show succeeds in balancing all these characters and romantic/drama elements, just as it balances lightness and darkness. Between battling for the fate of the realms, the show remembers to take time to break by showcasing more light-hearted moments, such as Dongfang Qingcang attempting to cook for Orchid (and doing it very badly) or moments when the two characters switch bodies and the actors hilariously act like the other person. Love Between Fairy and Devil is the perfect Xianxia drama with its "opposites attract" story, complicated characters, and strong storytelling.