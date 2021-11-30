Netflix series Love, Death + Robots is getting an official illustrated companion book, and Collider has your exclusive look at the images and foreword for The Art of Love, Death + Robots, which will dive deep into the creative process behind the hit show. Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots invites different directors and artists to bring sci-fi stories to life. The new companion book will explore the artistic choices made for each episode of the three volumes of the anthology, with the third volume set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

The Art of Love, Death + Robots also comes with a foreword from science-fiction author John Scalzi, who had three different short stories adapted in the first volume of Love, Death + Robots: "Three Robots," "When the Yogurt Took Over," and "Missives From Possible Futures #1: Alternate History Search Results.” In his foreword, Scalzi praises the show and how it makes the universes he created “wider, more colorful, more visceral.” Scalzi also underlines how the different crews have the freedom to experiment in each episode of Love, Death + Robots, which helps create distinct worlds that he’s excited to explore as part of the audience.

Since the unique art style of each episode of Love, Death + Robots is one of the main reasons the show became so popular, a book that looks behind the scenes would be incomplete without some breathtaking images. That’s why The Art of Love, Death + Robots features an abundance of beautiful concept art, character studies, costume sketches, paintings, vehicle designs, storyboards, early vision decks, and finished frames. Also, to help fans make sense of every piece of art, the book includes interviews with key artists and creatives, along with Miller and Fincher.

RELATED:‌ Watch: ‘Love, Death and Robots: Inside the Animation’ Featurette Shows How the Animated Series is Made

The first volume of Love, Death + Robots, consisting of 18 episodes, was released on Netflix in March 2019. Due to the series' success, the show was renewed for a second eight-episode volume released earlier this year. A third volume is currently in production, with no set release date yet. The show has been highly praised by the public and critics alike, and has already scored 11 Emmy Awards across Volumes 1 and 2, including two wins for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

The first two volumes of Love, Death + Robots are available right now on Netflix. Volume 3 will come to the streaming platform sometime in 2022. The Art of Love, Death + Robots will be available on May 31, 2022. Check Scalzi’s touching foreword and some of the images featured in the companion book below:

'Zima Blue': Robert Valley on Directing Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots' Short The Oscar-nominated filmmaker brings his signature style to the animated short, now streaming on Netflix.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email