Back in 2019, Netflix audiences were caught by surprise by the streaming giant's original show Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series delivering a multitude of unrelated stories from different genres, each with a different style of animation.

The show, created by Tim Miller and produced by David Fincher, quickly garnered a passionate fanbase that fell in love with its variety of stories, styles, and aesthetics.

It has a great score of 8.4 on IMDb, where users have shown their love for many of the best Love, Death & Robots episodes. With the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots confirmed and promising more of the mind-blowing mature genre stories that fans have come to expect, they are more excited than ever to see what the show has in store. As such, it's always fun to rewatch the show's best episodes.