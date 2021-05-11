The new season of Netflix’s anthology series of animated shorts, Love, Death and Robots is fast approaching before its May 14 release date and, based on a new Red Band trailer, it isn’t messing around. Known simply as Volume 2, the show is already looking like it may have outdone itself after already setting a very high bar with its unique creative vision.

Unlike the first trailer, this new look at the series offers a more full glimpse of the hyperviolent and generally NSFW aspects that made the first season of the animated series such an intriguing one. Even as some shorts in the first season were better than others, they were always certain to be unexpected and distinct from each other. This new season looks no different, even seeming to have matched up some of the more intense aspects.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Love, Death & Robots' Review: Every Animated NSFW Short Ranked Worst to First Not sure what I mean? Put it this way: In under a minute, a hand bursts through someone’s chest, many an F-bomb are dropped in rapid succession, and just general chaos looks to be in store for this new season. In case it wasn’t already clear, this animated series is not one that is geared towards younger audiences. As the trailer says, “sorry kids.” This one isn’t for you.

First created by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen, the new season is bringing on longtime animation director Jennifer Yuh Nelson to oversee its new path. Oscar-nominated, Nelson has previously directed Kung Fu Panda 2, Kung Fu Panda 3, and the live-action feature The Darkest Minds. As supervising director, she was tasked with bringing on a team of different creators to oversee each short in order to give room for a variety of animation styles and tones to come together into one series.

“It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” Nelson says. “Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”

This new project is certain to give her and all the other directors the opportunity to leave their mark on a series that gives its creators room to experiment. With eight new episodes, the trailer also says the series is "best micro-dosed" and to “consumable responsibly.”

Though if we are all being honest, it is likely that most of us who have been hungering for the return of the show are likely going to burn through the quick bite-sized (or Quibi) shorts as soon as it is released. Lucky for us, Season 3 of the series will premiere in 2022 so we won’t have to wait as long this time for more to come.

You can watch the full Red-Band trailer below and see the full second season when it releases on May 14.

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Paramount+ Spy Series From 'Jungle Cruise' Writers The untitled show hails from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' and the pilot for 'This Is Us.'

Read Next