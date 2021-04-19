Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 2 of its animated anthology series, Love, Death and Robots, which will drop on the streaming service on May 14. The series had previously been given the greenlight for a second season back in 2019, and although news had swirled of a potential trailer leak, this is the first time we're getting an official look at the upcoming Volume 2, which promises just as much in the vein of adult, very NSFW stories told in a striking range of animation styles. The trailer also confirms that Season 3 of the series will premiere in 2022.

Originally presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter), Love, Death and Robots is also executive produced by Joshua Donen and Jennifer Miller. Season 2 is being overseen by Miller, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kung Fu Panda 3 and the live-action feature The Darkest Minds) joining as supervising director.

Check out the Love, Death and Robots Season 2 trailer below, as well as the synopsis and some first look images from the stories being told. All episodes will be available to watch on Netflix beginning May 14, with Season 3 premiering some time in 2022.

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS is a blast of the future with its roots deep in the past. Show creator Tim Miller teamed up with director David Fincher after years of wanting to make adult animated features and short films at his animation house Blur Studio. When his directorial debut DEADPOOL hit big, they saw their opportunity and the anthology series found a natural home at Netflix. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” recalls Miller, of the excitement around season one and the appetite for more. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.” For season two Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience – having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”

