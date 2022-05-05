Netflix and Alamo Drafthouse have announced a special event where they will hold free screenings of the streaming service's animated anthology series, Love, Death + Robots, followed by a special live-streamed Q&A.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 10, in 19 cities. These screening will include the best of the series' first two seasons as well as a sneak peek of the upcoming third season. The Q&A following the screening will include Love, Death + Robots' executive producers David Fincher, Tim Miller, as well as supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson. Collider's own Steve Weintraub will be moderating the Q&A.

Admission to the showings will be free, but those who want to attend will need to reserve their seat in advance with a food and beverage voucher.

Premiering in 2019, Love, Death + Robots is a collection of animated short stories that are each created by a different studio that takes their own unique visuals and styles to convey stories from all across the spectrum of science fiction. With each episode bringing a new genre, look, and concept, the series has the chance to visit many different worlds and ideas for creative and spellbinding stories. Many of the shorts went on to win Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with the series getting a total of 11 awards, with 8 being for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, 2 for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, and 1 for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. There are a total of 26 episodes currently available on Netflix, with the upcoming third volume set to have nine new episodes.

The screenings and livestreamed Q&A will be held in 19 cities across the country, including:

Brooklyn - NYC

Cedars - Dallas

Charlottesville - VA

Washington DC - Bryant Street

Downtown LA

Omaha - La Vista

LaCenterra (Houston) - Katy TX

Lakeline - Austin

Lower Manhattan

San Francisco - New Mission

One Loudoun - Ashburn, VA

Park North - SA

Raleigh - NC

Sloans Lake - Denver

Springfield - MO

Westminster - Denver

Winchester - VA

Woodbridge - VA

Woodbury - MN

Yonkers - NY

You can see all the cities and showtimes at the Alamo Drafthouse for the event as well as buy tickets by hitting this link. Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots debuts on Netflix on May 20. In the meantime, check out the official synopsis for the third volume of Love, Death + Robots:

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher. Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

