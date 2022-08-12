Love, Death, + Robots has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix according to an announcement on Instagram. The third season of the anthology series was released this May, and consisted of nine episodes. As of right now, no release date for Season 4 has been announced.

Love, Death, + Robots is an animated episodic anthology series with each episode telling an all-new story in various animation styles. Each episode varies completely, including in genre, ranging from comedy to drama, and even horror. The series is also notable for its rotating cast of voice actors. Previous guest actors on the show include Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell.

Love, Death, + Robots was met with critical praise almost immediately after it was released to Netlfix. The series won 12 Emmy Awards and has also fostered a devoted audience of fans, in particular adults who enjoy animated programs.

Of the show's appeal to adult audiences, the series' executive producer Tim Miller said, “[t]e way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids.” He continued by saying, "and we felt it was time to do that for adults.”

Along with Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen serve as executive producers on the animated series. Jennifer Yuh Nelson serves as supervising director on the series.

Netflix's announcement of the new season was made via Instagram, in an animated post to the Netflixgeeked account. The image flashes several bright colors and then the words "Volume F***!". The post also included three small images illustrating the three core words that sum up the series (that is, a heart for love, an X for death, and a little tiny robot head for, well, robots).

Love, Death, and Robots originally premiered on Netflix in March 2019. No release date has yet been set for Season 4, however, you can stream Seasons 1 - 3 on Netflix now. And you can check out Netflix's announcement of the fourth season on Instagram here, and watch the Season 3 trailer below: