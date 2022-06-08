Even though Netflix’s Geeked Week is mostly focused on providing first looks and brand-new information of upcoming movies and series, some segments take a little time to comment on what we already know. This was the case of the Love, Death + Robots portion of the event, which took us behind the scenes of one of Season 3’s most impressive-looking episodes, “Jibaro”. The story of the episode centers around a deadly siren who gets obsessed with a knight that doesn’t get bewitched by her cry.

The segment brought director and screenwriter Alberto Mielgo to talk about the story and how the episode was made. The director had previously collaborated with the series in Season 1, in which he also wrote and directed the episode “The Witness”. Both episodes are visual masterpieces – which is saying something in an anthology series that is full of them – but “Jibaro” certainly stands out and captures your attention, and it’s hard to look away.

In the segment, Mielgo reveals that the incredibly realistic scenarios that are featured in the episode are captured from real locations which were then recreated digitally with extreme attention to detail. The writer/director also talked about his obsession with nature and nature sounds, which prompted him to go into the woods for a long period just to listen and capture sounds that are featured in the episode. With no dialogue, sound plays an extra important part in the story, specially considering that one of the two main characters is deaf – and that ends up being a major element in the final moments of “Jibaro”.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Love, Death + Robots’ and the Bleak Moral Message of David Fincher's “Bad Travelling”

Not surprisingly, Mielgo also reveals that the character’s movements on the episode look so real because they are based around the acting of real people. Production hired dancers to embody the main characters and act out the scenes, and then animators used the footage to make the animation feel natural and fluid, which it certainly does. In addition, Mielgo talks about the plot and states he wanted to tell a story “with no heroes”, and also to depict “the most toxic relationship” ever. In the episode, the siren and the soldier’s obsession with each other lead them to do violent and cruel things.

Season 3 of Death, Love + Robots is also a standout for other reasons: It marks acclaimed director David Fincher’s first foray into directing animation (he directs the episode “Bad Travelling”, about a ship crew trying to survive a massive monster from the deep). It also brings the series’ first sequel: “Three Robots: Exit Strategy continues the saga of the trio of androids that outlived the human race.

You can stream all episodes of Death, Love + Robots on Netflix now. Check out the video about “Jibaro” (with spoilers) below: