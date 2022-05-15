Get ready for David Fincher’s animation directorial debut and more tales involving violence, romance, and of course robots.

It’s been over three years since we saw the first episode of Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots. Since then, the show has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, four Annie Awards, one Golden Reel Award, one British Academy Scotland Award, and received a nomination at the Visual Effects Society Awards. With so many accolades to its name, it's no wonder, Love, Death + Robots was renewed for Volume 2 which aired on May 14, 2021. And now, roughly a year later, the animated series is returning for Volume 3, and we cannot wait.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will explore visually stunning new worlds like its first two volumes. This volume will tell stories such as sea monster adventures including a murderous siren whose song destroys men, a rat apocalypse, and lots more. We are also going to see some new directors in this volume. Love, Death + Robots Volume 1 set the bar high with directors such as Tim Miller (Deadpool) and Academy Award Winner Alberto Mielgo. Volume 2 also featured seasoned directors such as Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) and Simon Otto (How to Train Your Dragon). This time, renowned director and Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winner, David Fincher will be making his animation directorial debut.

Fincher, who doubles as an executive producer on the show alongside Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen, will direct an episode on the show titled “Bad Travelling” which tells the story of a shark-hunting sailing-vessel, attacked by a giant crustacean. The episode is based on a short story by Neal Asher, who was also credited for the story of "Snow in the Desert," an episode in Love, Death + Robots Volume 2. Fincher's episode also sees his reunion with Andre Kevin Walker, who worked as the screenwriter on Fincher’s 1995 crime mystery, Se7en.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will also feature the continuation of one of the stories from the first volume, “Three Robots," which told the story of its titular robots, K-VRC, XBOT 4000, and 11-45-G, as they wandered through a post-apocalyptic city after the fall of humanity while using what the humans left behind to try and make sense of how humans lived. In Volume 3, we’ll continue the journey with the robots as they study post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was wiped off. This will be the first time the show features a sequel, and we cannot wait to see all the other exciting goodies this volume has to offer. So, from the release date to the streaming details, here’s everything we know so far about Love, Death + Robots Volume 3.

Recently Netflix teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse for a sneak preview of Volume 3 in several cities, with Collider's own Steve Weintraub moderating a post-screening Q&A with David Fincher, Tim Miller, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson. For those who weren't able to attend, you may be in luck as there'll be a virtual screening on Monday, May 16 at 7:00pm PT/10:00 PM ET, but you'll have to ask fast as there's limited space.

Image via Netflix

Related:Exclusive: 'The Art of Love, Death + Robots' Illustrated Companion Book Includes Stunning Images, Foreword by John Scalzi

What is Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 reads:

“Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher. Terror, imagination, and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.”

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will continue to tell unique stories like its previous volumes. These stories will include a moon landing gone wrong, a graveyard apocalypse, soldiers stuck in a haunted tomb, and lots more. Visually, this new volume will also follow the footsteps of the first two volumes and explore beautiful new worlds in various animation styles from realistic CGI animation to 2-D animation.

Netflix released the official teaser trailer for Love, Death, + Robots Volume 3 on April 19, 2022. The teaser begins by comparing the show to other critically acclaimed Emmy-winning shows on Netflix such as The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit. The teasers then give a visual recap of the last two volumes, with stunning clips from them. It ends with the release date for the third volume.

The full trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 was released on May 9, 2022. The trailer reveals the titles of the nine new episodes with short clips from them giving us a glimpse of what the story will be about. The dazzling animation, snappy dialogue explaining the difference between a regular millionaire and a tech millionaire, and fight scenes in the trailer show us that the new volume is going to be as exciting as the previous two, and we cannot wait.

How Many Episodes Does Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 Have?

Image via Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will have 9 episodes. Below are the episode titles and their plots.

Three Robots: Exit Strategies

"Three Robots: Exit Strategies" is the first sequel in the animated anthology series. Written by John Scalzi and directed by Patrick Osborne, the episode follows the three robots from the first volume, K-VRC, XBOT 4000, and 11-45-G, as they continue their journey in a post-apocalyptic world, trying to make sense of what led to mankind's downfall.

Bad Travelling

Fincher's animation directing debut tells the story of a jable shark-hunting sailing vessel that is under attack by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. The episode also includes elements of mutiny, betrayal, and ventriloquism with a corpse.

The Very Pulse of the Machine

Written by Philip Gelatt and directed by Emily Dean, "The Very Pulse of the Machine" follows an astronaut who's trekking to safety while dragging the body of her co-pilot after a moon landing disaster. She begins to see trippy visions around her, possibly caused by mind-warping drugs.

Night of the Mini Dead

"Night of the Mini Dead" is written and directed by both Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon. The story begins with some cheeky cemetery sex and grows into an apocalypse from downtown LA to the Vatican.

Kill, Team, Kill

"Kill, Team, Kill" is also written by Philip Gelatt. The episode follows US soldiers who face an enemy unlike any they've ever faced before. Academy Award Nominee Jennifer Yuh Nelson returns to direct this episode. Nelson previously worked as the supervising director for an episode of Love, Death + Robots Volume II titled "Pop Squad."

Swarm

Written and directed by show creator, Tim Miller, "Swarm" tells the story of two post-human scientists as they study an insectoid race.

Mason's Rats

Written by Joe Abercrombie and directed by Carlos Stevens, "Mason's Rats" explores a ratpocalypse in Scotland as a grumpy farmer tries to arm himself against the rodents.

In Vaulted Halls Entombed

A group of Special Forces soldiers encounter a god of ancient and terrifying power while they’re recovering a hostage held by terrorists deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. "In Vaulted Halls Entombed" is also written by Philip Gelatt and directed by Jerome Chen.

Jibaro

Alberto Mielgo returns to write and direct this episode. You might remember Mielgo’s name from his work in "The Witness," an episode from Love, Death, + Robot Volume 1. "Jibaro" tells the story of the Golden Woman, a siren whose song lures men to their end but her enchantment hits a wall when she fails to charm a deaf knight and develops a fascination for him.

Related:Watch: ‘Love, Death and Robots: Inside the Animation’ Featurette Shows How the Animated Series is Made

When Will Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 Be Released?

Image via Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will be released on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Love, Death + Robots Volume 3?

Image via Netflix

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 20th, 2022. Don’t have Netflix? You can sign up for their Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

Will There Be A Volume 4 for Love, Death + Robots?

Image via Netflix

Netflix has neither canceled nor renewed Love, Death + Robots for a fourth volume but with the success of the show so far, we’re hopeful for a new volume.

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uduak-Abasi Ekong (14 Articles Published) Uduak-Abasi is a resource writer for Collider. When she's not watching movies or writing about them, she's on Twitter yapping away. More From Uduak-Abasi Ekong

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe