And of course, one of them comes from the fan-favorite 'Jibaro' short.

Collider can exclusively reveal four tracks from the upcoming Love, Death & Robots: Season 3 — Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, the definitive collection of the musical wonders from Netflix’s beloved animated anthology. The official soundtrack will be available later this week and features music by Rob Cairns, Jason Hill, Tom Holkenborg (AKA Junkie XL), and Killawatt.

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots gathers different creative teams to develop weird and jaw-dropping animated shorts about mysterious planets, spooky creatures, and fantastic settings. Since each episode of Love, Death + Robots has a unique aesthetic, the talented group of musicians who score the series also needs to adapt to different styles and gather references from very distinct places. Talking about the experience of composing music for Love, Death + Robots, Cairns, who also works as the overall series music consultant, said:

“Due to its anthology format, each episode of Love Death and Robots requires its own specific musical language encompassing a vast range of genres, scoring approaches, as well as the unique working styles of all the directors. I’ve done 23 episodes over the first three seasons, and in volume 3 I got to explore a range from 18th century Scottish strathspeys to “yacht rock”, ambient electronic and aleatoric orchestral music, sometimes jumping between them on the same day while writing and recording. You have to be adaptable. In addition to the writing, the production and mixing processes also need to be tailored for the different genres, which often have radically different sonic and style aesthetics, and sometimes blur the line between sound design and music. It’s certainly challenging but also very rewarding work.”

The four exclusive tracks come from fan-favorite episodes of Love, Death + Robots Volume 3. The first track, “Tachi (Jibaro),” was composed by Killawatt for Jibaro, a breathtaking episode about a siren and a deaf knight. The second track, “As You Must Now With Me,” was composed by Hill for Bad Travelling, Fincher's bleak animation directorial debut. The third, "Genetic Protocol," was conceived by Holkenborg for Swarm, a high-concept sci-fi cautionary tale about human greed. Finally, "Electromagnetic Spectrum" was composed by Cairns for the special drug-induced trip of The Very Pulse of the Machine.

The first three seasons of Love, Death + Robots are available right now on Netflix. The series was already renewed for a fourth season, but there's no information about when it will be released. Considering how animation is a complex work, it should be a while before we get new episodes from Love, Death + Robots. Love, Death & Robots: Season 3—Soundtrack From The Netflix Series will be available on digital this Friday, September 30. For more information check out Lakeshore Records' site.

Listen to the exclusive tracks and check out the full tracklist below.

Killawatt's "Tachi" from Jiabro

Jason Hill's "As You Must Now With Me" from BadTravelling

Tom Holkenborg's "Genetic Protocol" from Swam

Rob Cairns' "Electromagnetic Spectrum" from The Very Pulse of the Machine

Track List

01. Craters - Rob Cairns

02. Seasteading - Rob Cairns

03. Its Magnificent - Rob Cairns

04. Extreme Democracy Quintet - Rob Cairns

05. Liftoff - Rob Cairns

06. Io / Tank Rupture - Rob Cairns

07. Wake Up - Rob Cairns

08. Formations - Rob Cairns

09. What Does This Sound Like? - Rob Cairns

10. Electromagnetic Spectrum - Rob Cairns

11. One Last Dream Before Dying - Rob Cairns

12. Open - Rob Cairns

13. Fire And Forget - Rob Cairns

14. Her Name Was Susan - Rob Cairns

15. Uncrating The TT15 - Rob Cairns

16. Battle - Rob Cairns

17. I Salute Your Bravery - Rob Cairns

18. We Got These Fuckers Now - Rob Cairns

19. Light Em Up - Rob Cairns

20. Guard What? - Rob Cairns

21. Contact Rear - Rob Cairns

22. Release Me - Rob Cairns

23. From Black To Blood - Jason Hill

24. Me Eat Meat - Jason Hill

25. As You Must Now With Me - Jason Hill

26. Put It To A Vote - Jason Hill

27. Babies - Jason Hill

28. Mutiny - Jason Hill

29. We Have Arrived - Jason Hill

30. Bad Travelling Closing Titles - Jason Hill

31. Adrift On Ancient Chemical Tides - Tom Holkenborg

32. Genetic Protocal - Tom Holkenborg

33. Parasites - Tom Holkenborg

34. Tachi (Jibaro) – Killawatt