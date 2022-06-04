If you’re a fan of the incredible Netflix series Love, Death + Robots and curious about how the series is made, you’re in the right place. That’s because right before Volume 3 was released, I landed an extended interview with creator Tim Miller and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson to talk about the making of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series.

Each Volume of Love, Death + Robots is a collection of animated short stories that are created by different studios that takes their own unique visuals and styles to convey stories from all across the spectrum of science fiction. One of my favorite parts of the series is how every episode looks and feels different, but they all feel like they belong under the Love, Death + Robots umbrella.

During the interview, Miller and Nelson talked about how they decide what kind of animation will be used to tell the story, how they figure out where to end an episode, what it was like working with David Fincher (he directed an episode called Bad Travelling in Volume 3 and is an executive producer on the series), who decides on the symbols at the beginning of every episode, and if they’ve talked about doing longer episodes since most are between ten and fifteen minutes. In addition, they talked about making the Season 2 episode Snow in the Desert, what they want fans to know about the series, and if any stories haven’t been told due to the cost involved.

Image via Netflix

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. All three volumes of Love, Death + Robots are now streaming on Netflix and I cannot recommend this series enough.

Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson