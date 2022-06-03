With Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots finally available on Netflix, David Fincher fans can watch the filmmaker’s animation directorial debut, “Bad Travelling.” Based on a short story by Neal Asher, and with Andrew Kevin Walker (Sleepy Hollow) penning the adapted script, “Bad Travelling” follows a ship crew trying to survive the vicious attack from a giant sea monster called Thanapod. Instead of a Kraken-like monster as most seafaring stories use, “Bad Travelling” features a giant crab that hungers for fresh human meat and can use corpses as puppets to speak his mind.

The setting would be enough to create a thrilling story, but “Bad Travelling” wouldn’t be a good representation of Fincher’s work if it didn’t use the unique plot to discuss the pits of human morale. And just like previous works by Fincher (S7ven, Fight Club), “Bad Travelling” also has a bleak moral message about the lengths people will go to justify their actions as fair and reasonable.

A Story Without Heroes

“Bad Travelling” doesn’t lose time with the Thanapod attack. As soon as the short film starts, the creature is finishing the job of eviscerating the crew of an old ship. After ensuring his victory, the Thanapod crawls into the hold, leaving just a few survivors behind. Soon, the ship’s captain, Torrin, decides one of the survivors should go below decks and find out where the Thanapod is hiding and why. Torrin proposes that the volunteer be chosen at random, and asks the whole crew to draw sticks. In an act of defiance, the unlucky volunteer raises the flame of mutiny, and the entire crew decides it is the captain who should risk himself to lure the creature out of the ship. At first, “Bad Travelling” shows Torrin is a fair captain, accepting his fate even though he had proposed a democratic solution to the issue. However, once Torrin talks to the Thanapod, the Love, Death + Robots episode starts to show how, in this story, there is no hero.

Torrin learns from the Thanapod that the creature will let the crew live if he’s taken to the port of a faraway city. Unfortunately, the Thanapod doesn’t hide that it intends to devour the city's people, prompting Torrin to trick the creature and lead it to a deserted island instead. The maneuver, however, is risky. First, if the Thanapod finds out that it’s being betrayed, it will kill the whole crew in his wrath. Then, because the Thanapod needs to keep eating during the journey, a longer route means more crew members need to be sacrificed. Torrin knows that he’s faced with an impossible choice but decides that the lives of a few people are worth less than the fate of an entire city. And once he determines the ends justify the means, Torrin does whatever he can to keep the Thanapod satisfied while still sailing away from the city.

While being supposedly honest with his crew about his intentions, Torrin decides to keep the appearance of a transparent leader and proposes a secret vote where everyone can choose their own fate. The proposition incites the crew to act accordingly to their survival instincts, hoping that secrecy could save them from each other’s judgment. Torrin, however, manipulates the results, creating an excuse to kill the “cowards” first and feed them to the Thanapod. That's just the first trick on Torrin’s sleeve, as time and time again, the captain induces his crew to act selfishly so that he can kill them with no remorse.

Torrin executes his crew mates one by one, ensuring the Thanapod has enough food for the long trip, protecting the lives of an entire city, and conveniently becoming the last man standing. In the end, “Bad Travelling” is the story of a man so confident in his own moral compass that he doesn’t mind creating justifications for performing the most horrible actions, self-convinced that the cruel fate of his crewmates is their own responsibility. After all, if they hadn’t fallen for his tricks and hadn’t revealed themselves to be selfish in the face of incredible danger, they wouldn’t have become Thanapod food. There is no measure that can say Torrin is a hero. Yet, as cruel as his actions can be, the captain does exactly what he promises.

Once there’s no one else alive to feed the Thanapod and its offspring, and the ship is stranded in the middle of nowhere, Torrin uses shark oil to set the sea monster ablaze, ending its life. Torrin not only kills the beast, but he makes sure that even if the Thanapod survives, it won’t be anywhere near civilization. So, yes, Torrin chose to sacrifice his crew. But we cannot say that the alternative outcome would be better. When we put things in scale, we can even find some reason for letting a few people die to save hundreds or even thousands.

Every volume of Love, Death + Robots uses fantasy to discuss the intricacies of human morality. However, while most of the show’s episodes imagine what would happen to humanity once miraculous technology gets created, “Bad Travelling” offers a seafaring tale anchored in the past. Trapped in a ship with a hungry monster, Torrin and his crew must decide between their own lives and the greater good. And while the choice would be hard enough in itself, the fact that Torrin is such an ambiguous character is what makes “Bad Travelling” so interesting and its moral message so bleak.

On the one hand, we can despise Torrin's actions and recognize he’s also acting in self-preservation by finding excuses to kill his crew mates first, just to keep feeding the Thanapod. However, as selfish as Torrin might be, he does save a whole town from a sea monster that would devour everything in its path. Maybe Fincher didn’t intend to direct an episode where the protagonist is such a despicable man. Even so, the twisted message of “Bad Travelling” is that, sometimes, cruel people are more capable of achieving better results for the whole. And that’s a scary thought to have.

