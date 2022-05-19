Love, Death & Robots is a series of animated short stories that cover various genres and techniques of animation, so viewers never know what to expect when a new episode airs. The series has something for everyone, from comedy to science fiction, fantasy, horror, and drama. Additionally, because Love Death and Robots is an anthology series, viewers do not need to watch the entire series to get the overall plot.

As a result, each episode may stand on its own, with its own unique idea and concept to entertain everyone. Though the series is packed with sexual violence, these unique ideas are both so entertaining and philosophical that feature films can and should be made out of them. Thus, here is the list of 10 episodes from both seasons that producers should take note of.

Beyond the Aquila Rift

"Beyond the Aquila Rift" is a science fiction horror short film about a spaceship that is blown off course and crashes into a too-good-to-be-true station. There, our protagonist, Thom, reconnected with an old flame who turned out not to be someone she claimed she was, and so was the station.

Because of the serious questions about life and death with the frightening theme that the episode presents, it deserves to be considered for a feature film. Furthermore, the film may easily reach a broad audience due to its seamless integration of science fiction and philosophical elements. Not to mention its cutting-edge CGI technology and daring intimate scenes with their own hidden meaning.

Sonnie’s Edge

In a dystopian cyberpunk future, a scared and traumatized young woman named Sonnie participated in merciless fights among engineered beasts to entertain the sadistic, affluent and powerful. There, she is seduced by the mistress of a sinister man who bet on Sonnie’s beast.

The idea of an underground ring of combat between monsters controlled solely by humans is a promising one that can easily be featured on its own. Moreover, “Sonnie’s Edge” has an unexpected plot twist that leaves viewers wanting to know more about Sonnie's past which can be expanded into a two-hour dual timeline.

Good Hunting

“Good Hunting" is based on three-time Hugo Award-winning author, Ken Liu's story of the same name. The episode is set in early 1900s China and uses elements of both traditional folklore and the steampunk genre to tell the story of a young inventor's longtime connection with a shape-shifting Huli jing, and the partnership that transforms them both into oppressive powers.

“Good Hunting” explores the relationship between magic and technology, as well as the odd bond between two ostensibly adversarial characters and the perfect synthesis of folklore and modernity. Spectators would pay a high price to view a 2-hour feature film that would explain what happened to the mystical creatures who once roamed the Earth when the technological period arrived.

The Witness

“The Witness” depicts a lady who witnesses a terrible murder and runs from the perpetrator through the city streets. Fortunately, she managed to kill her pursuer in the end, or did she?

The mind-bending ending of "The Witness" had fans wondering if they had paid enough attention to the details or if they were merely too distracted by the episode's stimulation. As a result, the episode may be turned into a time-loop psychological thriller with incredible and lifelike animation that will keep spectators on edge throughout.

Three Robots

“Three Robots” follow three robots on a post-apocalyptic city sightseeing trip, long after humanity has perished. Later, the three travelers surprisingly were greeted by an army of talking cats at the end, which was a startling twist.

A full-length sci-fi comedy film might be made to explore the pasts of the three protagonists and how they came to be who they are. Furthermore, a probable explanation for the end of humanity, as well as the origins of how the cat can communicate, may be delivered in the 2-hour runtime.

Zima Blue

The renowned artist Zima's tale is portrayed through the eyes of a journalist who is also a huge fan. Zima produced his own shade of blue and had various treatments in order to become more machine than man and be able to go across the universe.

"Zima Blue" is one of those short films that could be expanded into one of the best philosophical films ever made with a probing query on life's meaning and what it means to be human. Thus, a lengthier runtime beyond 11 minutes may allow viewers to learn more about Zima's genesis story and go deeper into his brilliant mind.

Pop Squad

“Pop Squad” follows Detective Briggs as he undergoes a significant shift in his beliefs regarding immortality. On his planet, only the wealthy are permitted to have children, as drug-induced immortality has resulted in excessive overcrowding and scarcity of resources. Later, he meets a child while on his daily mission, and his life is forever transformed.

The episode is comparable to Blade Runner in that it deals with a similar major issue and has the law enforcement is obliged to wipe out their own race. If made into a feature film, it will have more time to examine the severity of overcrowding and go deeper into Detective Brigg's moral transformation. "Pop Squad" has the potential to be a spectacular Blade Runner contender in the same genre.

Snow in the Dessert

An ageless albino named "Snow" is chased by an array of hired killers on an arid, burnt planet on the outskirts of galactic civilization. However, once Hirald, a lovely stranger, saves his life, she discloses her own plans for him.

"Snow in the Desert," like many of the series' best episodes, shamelessly addresses challenging questions regarding humanity, the future, and the purpose of life. With the possibility of being developed into a feature film, the showrunners will have more time to explore the cosmos in which the story takes place, as well as answer the question of what happens to humans when they become eternal.

The Secret War

“The Secret War” takes place during World War II, with elite Red Army soldiers fighting an unspeakable enemy deep within Siberia's ancient forests. The fact that the plot simply does not make the episode any less enjoyable.

“The Secret War” is completely apolitical, focusing instead on outstanding animation, incredible fight scenes, and an overarching plot that might be picked up as a feature film. Filmmakers are free to explore and extend the episode's existing elements in order to produce an action-packed and religious thriller.

A Drowned Giant

The episode is based on J.G. Ballard's short story of the same name, in which a two-hundred-foot-tall naked man washes up on the shore outside a little fishing village, drawing crowds to see the spectacle. The leviathan's submission to nature is documented by a local scientist.

“A Drowned Giant” appears to have the most basic plot yet contains the series' most hidden themes and messages. Despite not having the obvious elements to produce a full-length feature film like the others on the list, this episode continues exploring the bigger meaning of life and death, which could easily be developed into a masterpiece if put in the proper hands.

