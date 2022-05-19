If you’re a fan of sci-fi anthology series Love, Death + Robots, then you already know that Netflix is premiering Season 3 tomorrow. What you don’t know is that once again the streamer has put together a talented voice cast to help bring the nine new stories to life. Ever since it started, the award-winning series tells short stories that vary wildly in tone and rhythm, but all of them share stunning CGI and 2-D animation work, as well as futuristic, dystopian, and/or mythical themes.

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated episodes of the new season, “Three Robots: Exit Strategies”, is the first sequel story in the series. In Season 1, “Three Robots” centered around a fun group of AI beings that outlived humanity, and it’s one of the best episodes of the show. Now, the trio will return, once again voiced by Josh Brener, Gary Anthony Williams, and Chris Parnell, and they’ll examine (and make fun of) human survival strategies that ultimately didn’t work and resulted in mankind’s demise.

Fans of the series are also curious to check out “Bad Traveling”, the episode that marks acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher’s (Gone Girl) animation directing debut. The story centers around a sailing vessel that gets attacked by a giant crustacean. The sprawling voice cast includes Troy Baker, Kevin Jackson, Fred Tatasciore, Anthony Mark Barrow, Chantelle Barry, Parry Shen, Time Winters, James Preston Rogers, Jason Flemyng, Elodie Yung, and Max Fowler.

Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror's "San Junipero") stars in “The Very Pulse of the Machine”, a space travel episode in which an astronaut has to drag the body of her ship’s co-pilot after an exploratory expedition goes wrong. The voice cast also includes Holly Jade and David Shatraw. On the other hand, “Night of the Mini Dead” will be a perfect, dialogue-free chaos in which the apocalypse comes to a world of miniatures.

Kung Fu Panda 2 boss Jennifer Yuh Nelson directs Joel McHale, Seth Green, and Gabriel Luna in “Kill Team Kill”, a story that follows a group of US soldiers facing off against huge bear-like creatures resulted from a CIA experiment gone wrong. The voice cast also features Steve Blum and Andrew Kishino.

Mega stars Rosario Dawson, Dan Stevens, and Joe Manganiello star in “Swarm”, “Mason’s Rats”, and "In Vaulted Halls Entombed” respectively. In the three stories, characters have to fight off a huge number of animals (or animal-like creatures) that decide to start fighting back. Last but not least, Girvan ‘Swirv’ Bramble stars in “Jibaro”, an episode that seems to be one of the highlights of the season, which follows a group of soldiers lured to their doom by a deadly siren.

Netflix premieres Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots on May 20.

