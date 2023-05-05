Collider can exclusively reveal the artwork for the upcoming Love, Death & Robots: Season 3 — Soundtrack From The Netflix Series vinyl edition. The vinyl edition of Netflix’s beloved animated anthology Volume 3 soundtrack will become available this June.

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots invites different teams of animators and filmmakers to create short stories on distant planets, or featuring strange creatures. Throughout three Volumes, the anthology series explored multiple versions of the apocalypse and presented iconic characters to Netflix’s subscribers. But, above everything else, Love, Death + Robots is praised for its high production value. The animation of each episode is mesmerizing, while the soundtrack brings the sci-fi and horror worlds to life. That’s why the new vinyl edition of Volume 3’s soundtrack is a must-have for fans, as it offers the best audio quality to enjoy the brilliant soundtrack crafted by Rob Cairns, Jason Hill, Tom Holkenborg, and Killawatt.

As the exclusive artwork reveal, the vinyl edition of Love, Death & Robots: Season 3 — Soundtrack From The Netflix Series features the show's classic logo, with a robot on fire. However, each of the two LPs included in the vinyl edition comes with a full-color jacket and insert inspired by two of Volume 3’s best episodes. First, we have an image from “The Very Pulse of the Machine,” a psychedelic journey in which an astronaut on drugs must explore the meaning of life. The second jacket is illustrated with an image of fan-favorite “Jibaro,” an auditive feast about a deaf Spanish colonizer who meets a mermaid in a lake.

Love, Death & Robots Is Coming Back for Volume 4

The critically-acclaimed Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots hit Netflix on May 2022. A few months later, the streamer decided to greenlight a fourth season, although we still haven’t gotten any news about when Volume 4 might be available. However, since animation takes so long to craft when filmmakers want to do it properly, it’s not unusual for Netflix to keep fans waiting a year or more between seasons.

We’ll still have to wait a while before watching the episodes of Volume 4 of Love, Death & Robots, so the new edition of the Volume 3 soundtrack is the perfect tool to dive back into the series’ many marvelous worlds. The vinyl edition of Love, Death & Robots: Season 3—Soundtrack From The Netflix Series will be available on June 30. Fans can already pre-order the vinyl edition through Lakeshore Records' site, but the record label will offer only a limited number of pre-orders.

Check out the full tracklist of Love, Death & Robots: Season 3—Soundtrack From The Netflix Series vinyl edition below.

Side A – 18:36 aprox

01. Craters – Rob Cairns

02. Seasteading – Rob Cairns

03. Magnificent – Rob Cairns

04. Extreme Democracy Quintet – Rob Cairns

05. Liftoff – Rob Cairns

06. Io / Tank Rupture – Rob Cairns

07. Wake Up – Rob Cairns

08. Formations – Rob Cairns

09. What Does This Sound Like – Rob Cairns

10. Electromagnetic Spectrum – Rob Cairns

11. One Last Dream Before Dying – Rob Cairns

Side B – 17:47 aprox

12. Open – Rob Cairns

13. Fire And Forget – Rob Cairns

14. Her Name Was Susan – Rob Cairns

15. Uncrating The TT15 – Rob Cairns

16. Battle – Rob Cairns

17. I Salute Your Bravery – Rob Cairns

18. We Got These F-ers Now – Rob Cairns

19. Light Em Up – Rob Cairns

20. Guard What – Rob Cairns

21. Contact Rear – Rob Cairns

22. Release Me – Rob Cairns

Side C – 20:28 aprox

23. From Black To Blood – Jason Hill

24. Me Eat Meat – Jason Hill

25. As You Must Now With Me – Jason Hill

26. Put It To A Vote – Jason Hill

27. Babies – Jason Hill

28. Mutiny – Jason Hill

29. We Have Arrived – Jason Hill

30. Bad Travelling Closing Titles – Jason Hill

Side D – 16:15 aprox

31. Adrift On Ancient Chemical Tides – Tom Holkenborg

32. Genetic Protocal – Tom Holkenborg

33. Parasites – Tom Holkenborg

34. Killawatt Tachi (Jibaro) – Killawatt – Sync Mix