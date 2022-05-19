The premiere of Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 is fast approaching as the third outing of Netflix's beloved animated anthology series is set to release on the streaming service this Friday on May 20. Just as there are many fans who can't wait to sit down and explore these new sci-fi stories, it seems that Netflix couldn't wait to share the series either as they have released one of the episodes early on YouTube for our viewing pleasure.

The episode that has been released early is "Three Robots: Exit Strategies," which is a sequel to "Three Robots" from the first volume of the anthology. It comes from the mind of the acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi and sees the familiar trio of robots studying the survival strategies of post-apocalyptic humans before they were completely wiped out.

The upcoming volume will consist of nine episodes in total which consist of a wide range of settings and subjects just as varied as the people making them, including series co-creator and executive producer David Fincher's directorial debut on the series in "Bad Traveling" which sees a shark hunting vessel attacked by a giant intelligent crustacean. Other episodes will see a group of US soldiers facing off against an unknown enemy from Kung Fu Panda 2 director and supervising director on the series Jennifer Yuh Nelson. To see a full list of all nine episodes, their official descriptions, and the teams behind them, you can check out the article linked here.

Since its premiere in 2019, Love, Death + Robots has seen many of the shorts featured in the anthology series go on to win Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with the series getting a total of 11 awards, with 8 being for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, 2 for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, and 1 for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. There are a total of 26 episodes currently available on Netflix, plus the upcoming third volume. In addition to Fincher, Tim Miller also serves as series creator and executive producer. Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen also executive produce.

The full Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 anthology premieres on Netflix on May 20th, with the episode available "Three Robots: Exit Strategies" available to watch on YouTube. You can check out the official synopsis for the third volume of Love, Death + Robots down below:

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher. Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

