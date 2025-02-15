Nowadays, short-form content is taking over the world and is steadily decreasing our attention span. Any movie longer than two hours can be tiresome for moviegoers who aren't used to the immersive world-building seen in Avatar: The Way of Water's three-hour storyline and even Wicked's 160-minute part one. Watching a full-length film takes real dedication, yet the four hours of the 2008 comedy-drama Love Exposure flies by in an instant.

Written and directed by Sion Sono, this four-hour, Japanese epic is as shameless as it is unpredictable. Love Exposure isn’t your everyday movie — it’s a wild narrative that follows a young man raised in a strict Catholic household, who becomes entangled in a bizarre journey of sin and redemption when he crosses paths with a cultist and a girl who resembles the Virgin Mary. As one of the most subversive filmmakers in Japanese cinema, Sono’s underrated masterpiece is unlike any Japanese film in the 21st century and a must-watch for art house lovers.

'Love Exposure' is a Four-Hour Masterpiece About an Unhinged Love Triangle

Image via Phantom Film

Watching Love Exposure is like being invited into someone’s unfiltered diary, where every page bursts with passion, dark humor, and pure chaos. Yu Honda (Takahiro Nishijima), a teenager raised by his Catholic priest father (Atsuro Watabe) after his mother’s death, develops an obsession with committing fake sins to satisfy his father’s relentless demands for confession​​​​​​. With the help of his friends, Yu starts to steal and fight, inspiring him to become a skilled up-skirt photographer. His life takes a drastic turn when he meets Yoko (Hikari Mitsushima), a tough, misandrist girl who idolizes the Virgin Mary.

Before her death, Yu's mother encouraged her son to marry someone who looked like Mother Mary; however, he ends up falling in love with Yoko in the oddest circumstances. Yu, dressed as his female alter ego "Miss Scorpion," wins Yoko’s heart, but she remains unaware of his true identity. Just as Yu believes he has found love, they both fall into the grasp of a manipulative cult leader, Koike (Makiko Watanabe), who preys on their vulnerabilities and orchestrates a plan to tear Yu’s family apart.

Yu’s life soon spirals into chaos — his father disowns him, Yoko is brainwashed into believing Koike is her savior, and he is forced to endure psychological and physical torment. The film shifts into a crazy, emotional narrative as Yu struggles to reclaim his identity and prove his love to Yoko, who no longer remembers him. With a blend of absurdity and over-the-top action, Love Exposure redefines the boundaries of unconventional storytelling in more ways than imaginable.

'Love Exposure' is a Messy, Complicated Love Letter to Itself