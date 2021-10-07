Netflix has released the first trailer for Love Hard, the upcoming holiday rom-com starring The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev as a girl who falls for a guy halfway across the country and decides to surprise him for the holidays — only to realize that she's been catfished by someone only pretending to be him. Love Hard will be released on November 5 exclusively on Netflix.

Dobrev stars as Natalie, a journalist and hopeless romantic who constantly finds herself unlucky in love — but when she matches with who she thinks is the handsome Josh (Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet), she decides to eventually fly across the country to surprise him, learning to her surprise that she's been catfished by the real Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Of course, Natalie decides that the only way for Josh to make it up to her is to help set her up with the hottie she thought she was talking to online.

It's a classic rom-com scenario, though only time will tell if Natalie will choose local heartthrob Tag (Barnet) or the guy who's been in front of her this entire time (Yang).

Love Hard is directed by Hernan Jimenez, with screenplay by Danny Mackey & Rebecca Ewing. Producers include McG and Mary Viola. In addition to Dobrev, Barnet, and Yang, the cast for Love Hard includes James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan.

Love Hard will be released November 5 exclusively on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Love Hard:

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.

