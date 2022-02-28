Long before Robert Sheehan was starring in The Umbrella Academy, he was playing Darren, a young man fresh out of hiding abroad and thrust right back into the life of crime he was eager to leave. You’ll also find Aidan Gillen, between his Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders roles, running a gang of Dublin’s very own drug peddling criminals. The remaining cast of characters is gritty and realistic, not done up with makeup and killer outfits in the way many newer series attempt to pull off; tracksuits and gaudy jewelry prevail. It’s part of what helps Love/Hate to stand out years after the end of the run, and with crime dramas popping up constantly it’s easy to overlook an already-complete Irish show from 2010. But this RTÉ produced drama certainly shouldn’t be passed over.

With compact seasons and episodes that don’t leave room for fluff, the mix of drama and willingness to keep the stakes perilously high make it worthwhile to check out, even years later. Love/Hate doesn’t make it a point to shy away from shock value, and it’s clear early on that no one on the show is safe from a brutal beating. The lack of plot armor for the characters is a good kind of surprising, especially with the high-profile actors attached. The show revolves around crime, after all, and while it makes sense to retain the same group of actors (hello, every procedural crime drama ever), it’s not true to life, and Love/Hate manages to balance that realism better than most.

The mainstay of the series is Nigel 'Nidge' Delaney, played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (who was recently nearly unrecognizable as Ebony Maw in Infinity War and Endgame). At first, Nidge is an unlikely choice; he lacks flash and finesse with a weaselly demeanor and thick, fast vocals, far from the pleasant lilt heard in more internationally known Irish dramas. But as the series progresses beyond the first episode, which featured him watching a How-To video on gun use, it’s clear how well it works. While Nidge develops and grows, those around him begin slow plunges into drugs, paranoia, and violence in an interesting balance. Other notable faces in the show are Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga and Damnation star, Killian Scott​​​​​​.

The dialogue is fast and unpolished, and to those who are unfamiliar with the Dublin accent it might be a bit of a turnoff, but the ones who stick around are rewarded (and subtitles are always an option for those uninitiated to the Northside Dublin twang). The disruption of the more generic Irish media portrayals is a refreshing one; the series successfully transplants the most compelling pieces of past crime dramas (The Wire, The Shield) and injects local culture directly in. Posh accents are left behind, and the viewers get a taste of the two sides of the crime world of Ireland. One moment, Nidge will be taking his family out to dinner and plotting a murder in the next.

Even with the clearly 2010 scenes, clothing, and technology, the show works as a unique portrayal of seedy Irish crime and is more than worthy of a weekend binge.

