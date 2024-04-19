The Big Picture Ty Young, former WNBA player, returns to Chicago Sky as assistant coach for the 2024 season alongside head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Ty has had a successful career playing for the Chicago Sky, making the playoffs in four straight seasons during her time with the team.

Despite her love life turbulence with Mimi Faust, Ty is excited to be back to basketball, with her decorated career adding value to the team's success.

Tamera "Ty" Young, a well-known figure among reality TV fans for her appearance on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, is making her return to Chicago. This time, she will be taking on the role of assistant coach for the WNBA team, Chicago Sky. Ty, a veteran WBNA player, previously played for the Sky and will now be working alongside head coach Teresa Weatherspoon in the upcoming 2024 season. With a remarkable 12-year career in the league, Ty holds the title as the third longest-tenured player in Sky history. Weatherspoon expressed her excitement about Ty joining the coaching staff, highlighting her extensive WNBA experience and deep connection with the Sky. Weatherspoon said in a statement, "With over a decade of WNBA experience and deep history with the Sky, Ty brings energy, passion, and spirit to inspire us all. I can't wait to watch her mentor, lead, and coach our players this season." Additionally, Ty will be joined by Angel Reese, a highly regarded first-round draft pick and former LSU team member, further strengthening the Chicago Sky team.

Ty has an awe-inspiring WNBA history while on the Chicago Sky team. The team made the playoffs in four straight seasons during Ty's nine-year tenure, and they made it in four of her seven full seasons of being on the team. In addition to her WNBA career, she has played in numerous countries overseas, including Latvia, Spain, Turkey, France, Israel, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and China. She is also the first James Madison University program history player to play in the WNBA.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Follows the lives of some elite women and men in Atlanta involved in the entertainment industry. It covers the drama that goes on with their friends, children, families and coworkers. Release Date June 18, 2012 Cast Karlie Redd , Rasheeda , Mimi Faust , Stevie J Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

Ty and Mimi Faust Displayed Love For All to See

Images via Getty Images

Ty and Mimi's love story has been a rollercoaster ride since they became a couple in 2016. Despite their ups and downs, they got engaged in 2020, only to call it off in 2021. However, in 2022, they decided to give their relationship another chance and announced their second engagement at a special celebration. Mimi opened up about their journey in an interview with MadameNoire, emphasizing, "Yeah, we are kind of a work in progress. Oh, it's a complete work in progress. There were things I needed to work on, and she needed to work on. We took a nice, good, long break from each other. But we never stopped communicating." Unfortunately, their love story ended, and the couple is no longer together today.

Ty Young Making Strides Back to First Love

Although Mimi and Ty have both moved on with their separate lives, Ty is more than excited to be getting back to her first love, basketball. Sky's head coach stated, "I am very excited to welcome Ty to our coaching staff and have her on the sidelines beside me this season." With Ty having a highly decorated career and earning a spot as one of the top 10 players in Sky history, the Chicago Sky team and staff have a valuable addition to the team, ensuring a successful season ahead.

Watch new episodes of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV Tuesdays at 8 PM ET.

Watch on MTV