She likes money! And when people don't defame her. In an unprecedented ruling, megastar rapper Cardi B has been awarded a $1.2 million repayment plan from YouTuber Tasha K. After winning a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2022, Cardi B will now be seeing her money. After recognizing Tasha K's, who's real name is Latasha Kebe, Chapter 11, Cardi B will be awarded $1.2 million over the course of five years. Prior to Tasha K's bankruptcy case, Cardi B's team accused the YouTuber of attempting to hide her assets when initially filing for bankruptcy.

Tasha K, known for her YouTube series UnWinewithTashaK, was sued for underlying libel and defamation in 2019. Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, alleged a "campaign of slander" of false allegations ranging from the rapper having herpes, using cocaine, and working as a prostitute. During the initial trial, Cardi B took the stand to attest to the anxiety and depression caused by Tasha K's videos. Cardi B was ultimately found victorious, initially being awarded $4 million in the judgment.

Cardi B Continues Winning In Court