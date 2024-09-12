The Love & Hip Hop franchise was built on dysfunctional relationships. The Atlanta-based reality series became a pop culture phenomenon due to a toxic love triangle between music producer Stevie J. and his girlfriend Mimi Faust and sexy protégé Joseline Hernandez aka the Puerto Rican princess. The NY series became water-cooler conversation because of former hip-hop emcee Peter Gunz and his volatile-throuple with Amina Buddafly and his longtime girlfriend Tara, who was also the mother of his young children. With cheating and relationship drama being the lifeblood of the show, it's difficult to imagine a couple could take things too far, but Kirk Frost has managed to achieve the impossible with blatant disregard and disrespect for his wife. Rasheeda Frost achieved Atlanta-based hip-hop fame for her model good-looks, around the way girl persona and lyrical prowess. Rasheeda joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the first season and quickly became a hip hop heroine and fan favorite.

Kirk's affair with a much younger, very pretty adult entertainer named Jasmine, was shocking because most fans consider Rasheeda the ultimate catch. Beautiful, laid back, talented and supportive of Kirk's children from a previous relationship, even Kirk's cast members were shocked to see him fumble his relationship with Rasheeda. To add further insult to injury, most of the couple's current income was a direct result of Rasheeda's star power. Her fan base powered the couple's boutique titled, Pressed, her cosmetics lines and even their restaurant, Frost Bistro. Kirk managed Rasheeda's rap career, but critics suggested her career would've gone much further under professional management instead of her husband's watchful eyes.

Kirk's decision to betray Rasheeda's trust with an employee from a local strip club could've been considered questionable, but getting the young lady pregnant and exposing the indiscretion to producers for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was shocking. Rasheeda and Kirk were able to salvage their marriage and their businesses. Seven years later, receipts of Kirk's continued infidelity with the same former exotic dancer have resurfaced, leaving Rasheeda, his wife of over twenty years, looking foolish in front of a new generation. For Kirk, the allegiance to questionable behavior and inability to appreciate his wife's grace and forgiveness, suggests he is the biggest loser among the other cheating men on the show.

Stevie J. Entertained Audiences For Multiple Seasons With His Philandering Antics

Image by Jeff Chacon, Paramount

Stevie J. shocked audiences when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered in 2012 with his blatant disregard for the two women in his life. His relationship with Mimi Faust, his youngest daughter's mother, was turned into a laughingstock for VH1 audiences as Stevie paraded his fiesty, new musical protégé, Joseline Hernandez around for the rest of the cast to meet. Stevie J. went back and forth between the two women for the majority of three seasons before Mimi finally moved on. The love triangle was entertaining for audiences because of Joseline's over-the-top antics and Mimi's vulgar tongue, but ultimately, Stevie J emerged as the resident bad guy audiences loved to hate. While scenes like Joseline crying before going to an abortion clinic pulled on the heartstrings of some fans, others loved tuning in to see the ladies curse each other out over "Stebie's beefcake" (the nickname Joseline bestowed on Stevie J's talented lovemaking skills).

Mimi later went on to produce a homemade porn with her new love interest Nikko, a low-budget version of Stevie. Mimi and Joseline made for great TV, but most men wouldn't have placed either in the category of Rasheeda. Stevie's televised fumble of his relationship with then-girlfriend Mimi wouldn't measure up by anyone's standards to the level of mistake that Kirk made fumbling his wife.

Peter Gunz Transitioned a Single Hit Record Into a Reality Career Based on Cheating

Peter Gunz experienced hip-hop fame during the 90's with a hit single titled, "Déjà vu (Uptown Baby)." Fortunately for Peter, he was able to segue that taste of fame into a renewed career as a primary cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Peter's musical charisma was equally potent, from music to ladies, as it quickly became apparent that his love life was the most interesting thing about him years after the music career faded. Peter's long-time relationship with his children's mother, Tara Wallace, had been infiltrated by his much younger musical protégé, Amina. Much like Stevie J's Atlanta shenanigans, Peter brought the same bold, unapologetic to his philandering ways leaving both women in tears more often than not. Eventually, Peter impregnated both women around the same time but, in a shocking plot twist, Tara learned he's married Amina early on in their debut season while he was still living with her.

Before the thruple left the show, it was clear that even though he was married to Amina, he continued to cheat on her with Tara. Peter's continued blatant disrespect for both women without suggesting no harm, no foul to fans of the show. It was hard to feel empathy for either woman because they both refused to hold Peter accountable. Peter's clown behavior was easy to dismiss as frivolous even though he held the top spot among the infamous Love & Hip Hop creep squad, Kirk betraying his wife and family easily supersedes Peter's infraction because the audience never believed in either relationship. Today, Peter is the host of Cheaters, proving his time on Love & Hip Hop was career-defining.

Kirk Frost Won the Competitive Spot as The No. 1 F-Boy in Love & Hip Hop History

As a 55-year-old married man, Kirk doesn't qualify for grace or empathy from Rasheeda or fans of the show. His allegiance to F-boy behavior with a woman who deserves much more should serve as a cautionary tale for other women contemplating giving their cheating man another chance. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans have held space for Rasheeda for years, championing her ability to remain a class act in the face of a disrespectful husband and his clueless sidepiece. With the latest revelation that Kirk is still attempting to have an intimate relationship with Jasmine, fans have finally started questioning the source of Rasheeda's loyalty to a marriage that no longer appears to serve her anything but humiliation.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on MTV and is available to stream on Fandango at Home, Pluto TV, Netflix, BET Plus, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Paramount Plus or Apple TV.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Follows the lives of some elite women and men in Atlanta involved in the entertainment industry. It covers the drama that goes on with their friends, children, families and coworkers. Release Date June 18, 2012 Cast Karlie Redd , Rasheeda , Mimi Faust , Stevie J Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

