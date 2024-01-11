The Big Picture Kirk and Rasheeda Frost exemplify a real-life example of a successful Love & Hip-Hop relationship.

Despite a scandalous affair, Rasheeda chose to stay with Kirk and encouraged a relationship with his illegitimate son.

Their marriage of over 24 years has outlasted others on reality TV, serving as a blueprint for black love.

There isn't a couple on television that embodies the definition of love and hip-hop more than Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. Love & Hip Hop may have started with Jim Jones and his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin, but Kirk and Rasheeda have been a real-life example of what the brand hoped to convey to fans. The reality TV couple, introduced to television audiences in 2012 in Mona Scott's controversial Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, have been married for over two decades in real life. Before reality television, the couple was known in hip-hop circles for Rasheeda's rap career. One of the southeast's best-kept secrets, Rasheeda Frost was a popular female emcee with an audience that loved her southern drawl and supermodel looks. Kirk was the muscle behind her career, making sure that she was always treated with respect and received every dollar she was due. The couple found their synergy early on, with Rasheeda in front of the camera and Kirk managing business behind the scenes. When the Love & Hip-Hop franchise expanded from NY and added Atlanta, Kirk and Rasheeda were an obvious coup, lending credibility to the brand.

Not only was the couple a known staple in the entertainment industry for working together, but they were also one of the few respected couples in the music business. When you saw Rasheeda performing, it was fair to assume Kirk was backstage. If promoters wanted to book her for a club appearance, they had to go through Kirk. Rasheeda's beauty could've been a deterrent for label executives looking to take advantage of a pretty young artist, but Kirk's presence was a natural deterrent and kept the focus solely on the music. From 2012 to 2024 the couple have been a mainstay on a series notorious for exposing the weakness in relationships and ultimately being a weapon of self-destruction for most relationships. Although Kirk and Rasheeda's marriage was put through the fire in front of the LHHATL audience, the two emerged stronger than ever, a walking testament to their bond being stronger than the lure of fame and fortune.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Follows the lives of some elite women and men in Atlanta involved in the entertainment industry. It covers the drama that goes on with their friends, children, families and coworkers. Release Date June 18, 2012 Cast Karlie Redd , Rasheeda , Mimi Faust , Stevie J Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 11

Rasheeda Frost Is the Definition of 'Imma Stick Beside Him'

Season six was shocking for LHHATL fans as rumors of Kirk stepping out on his wife were realized in the form of a former stripper named Jasmine. Audiences were aghast when the affair was confirmed and Jasmine provided proof that her son was the biological offspring of Kirk Frost. Female fans aligned themselves behind Rasheeda, suggesting she should leave her cheating husband, but she chose to stick by her family. Rasheeda's decision couldn't have been an easy one because of the added fuel from Jasmine and the LHHATL audience, but she managed to navigate through the distractions and although the couple separated, they never filed for divorce. Not only did Rasheeda choose to stay with her husband, but she was also mature enough to encourage a relationship between Kirk and his illegitimate son.

The scandal left Rasheeda looking like a heroine, but public perception of Kirk was at an all-time low. Atlanta Black Star quoted Kirk's regrets in footage obtained from 9MagTV where he voiced his mistakes and took ownership of his actions alienating his once loyal fanbase. “I’m not perfect, and I did f–k up in my relationship at one point in time when me and Rasheeda was talking about splitting,” he admitted. “I should’ve never got into the s–t I got into too. I should’ve took my time out, found myself, and chill the f–k out."

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost Challenge the Idea of 'Struggle Love'

Although LHHATL fans were less eager to grant Kirk an all-is-forgiven pass, Rasheeda stayed quiet and worked on her marriage. The couple continued thriving in their joint business ventures, opening two elite clothing stores, Pressed, and a restaurant in Atlanta, Frost Bistro. After celebrating 24 years of marriage in December 2023, Kirk and Rasheeda posted a family picture with their children and grandchildren on Instagram.

The picture featured their entire blended family, including their two children together, Kirk's five children he had before Rasheeda, and their adorable grandbabies. Kirk posted the BTS video on Instagram with the caption, "one of the best days of my life". As he explained, it was the first time he had all his children together in one place. He even clapped back at IG followers, mocking the number of children he had by asking if fans were upset that Rasheeda wasn't a quitter. “Rasheeda is a very dope, great person because she helped to raise our babies, and they love her dearly,” he shared.

Hip-Hop has a reputation for glorifying "struggle" relationships that often glorify a woman sticking by a man's side through infidelity and mistreatment until that man comes to his senses. Unfortunately, Kirk and Rasheeda's success came at the expense of her embarrassment and ridicule after her husband's very public affair. But if success is measured by the end result, then Kirk and Rasheeda have managed to push past that stereotype and be an example of real love that surpasses trials and tribulations.The relationship has not only out-lasted any other relationship on the Love & Hip Hop franchise and other reality television shows, but it has also outlasted the average real-life marriage. Any marriage with a lifespan of a quarter of a century is going to have some extreme highs and lows. It's encouraging to see Kirk and Rasheeda being an example for other hip-hop and reality TV couples, as proof that there is a possibility of having something real if you are willing to work for it. As LHHATL picks back up for its 11th season, Kirk and Rasheeda are viewed as the blueprint for relationships and are looked to for advice and counsel from their cast mates. Mona Scott-Young isn't credited with showcasing much positivity when it comes to Black culture, but by casting Kirk and Rasheeda, she managed to corner the reality television market on the blueprint for black love.All seasons of Love and Hip Hop are available for streaming on Paramount+.

