The Big Picture Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5 takes a step away from certain storylines, but the latest episode focused on Ray J's obsession with the bro-code drama with Marlon.

Shay and Fabo's relationship faces a red flag as Fabo shows no interest in taking care of Shay's dog, highlighting his commitment issues.

Viewers hope for more focus on interesting characters like Sukihana and Zoey Brinxxx, and less on the fake relationship between Safaree and Amara.

Season 5 of Love and Hip Hop Miami has begun to shift in some interesting ways. This week’s episode took a step away from the Gunplay and Vonshae situation with DJ Envy, as well as the ramifications of Florence El Luche’s spiritual meddling. We did, however, finally get to see how well Ray J’s awkward spoken word poem “romancery” worked out for him and Princess Love.

Last week’s episode ended with Trick Daddy being furious with Bobby Lytes for being messy. Bobby decided to inform Trick Daddy of the fact that Marlon, Florence’s ex-husband, gave flowers to Trick’s soon to be ex-wife, Joy Young. Bobby felt like he wasn’t being messy; he was being helpful! After all, to Bobby, it was important for Trick Daddy to know of a man allegedly romancing his soon-to-be ex-wife. If Bobby’s actions were about as sincere and not messy as Safaree’s ability to be faithful to one woman. Speaking of Safaree, with Amara LaNegra’s recent omission about their relationship being purely for marketing purposes, why hasn’t the editing team cut their storyline? None of it feels remotely important now that everyone knows the whole relationship is a lie. It’d be great to focus on everything else except this. Unfortunately, this week’s episode does not give the viewers this break.

‘LAHHMIA’ Ray J’s Obsession With Broken Bro-Code

Ray J meets up with Trick Daddy and is delighted to share the news that his tacky spoken word poem worked: Princess agreed to move back to Miami. He seems happy, unlike Trick Daddy, who is still reeling from the salacious news given to him by Bobby Lytes. He tells Ray J about the incident, and shares how he feels betrayed by Marlon’s actions towards his, “Ex-soon-to-be-current” wife. Ray J is oddly triggered by the news, and immediately gets amped up and says they need to “pull-up” on Marlon. Ray J, sir, you are 42 years old, which is too old to try to fight somebody about something that has nothing to do with you. Trick doesn’t say this to him, likely because he feels absolutely fine with the idea of giving Marlon a good punch or two.

Later we witness an idyllic family moment. Ray J, as the devoted husband and father, grilling meats to provide for his family. Princess, as the doting wife and mother, sitting by the pool watching and doting upon her children as they play. It’s giving Americana. It’s giving Leave It To Beaver. And they do seem really happy. Ray J shares how good it feels to finally have his family together and is determined to not mess up again. Princess, who has not given up on poker, is also happy, as Ray J does finally seem to be doing the things she’s been begging him to do all these years. She still remains skeptical, but it’s clear there’s hope. The peaceful scene quickly shifts when Ray J decides to fill Princess in on the Trick vs. Marlon situation. Princess calmly listens as he shares his disappointment in Marlon, and how evil it is to break bro-code. Princess, who sees things rationally, feels like Ray needs to stay out of business that has nothing to do with him. Because nothing about this situation has anything to do with him. She says that he’s too old to be pulling up and fighting with people, which is true. She also advises him to step aside and leave it alone. He doesn’t take her advice, and he and Trick pull up on Marlon expeditiously. The talk goes surprisingly well, especially because they were barbecuing. Trick fixes a plate for himself and airs out his grievances. Marlon accuses Ray J of being a hypocrite, as Flo tried to get with him while he was separated from Princess. Ray counters, however, sharing he shut everything down because of her advances, as he did not want to break bro-code. Bro-code is very important to Ray J. At any rate, Marlon lies his way out of the situation, leaving Trick with a full stomach and a satisfied mind.

‘LAHHMIA’ Fabo and Safaree are the Definition of a Red Flag

Meanwhile, everyone is getting ready to celebrate the 1st birthday of Shay Johnson and Fabo’s daughter. Shay meets up with her mother, Sandra, to discuss the birthday party. Their relationship is in the best place it’s been in for a long time, and it’s clear Shay is happy to have her mommy in her life loving on her daughter. Ms. Sandra is a loving grandma, but is tired of playing grand-paw-rent to Shay’s dog, Lulu, who is very cute. Ms. Sandra wants Shay to take the dog back, but Shay can’t because Fabo hates dogs. Let’s be clear, Lulu is a tiny pup who literally cannot hurt a fly. Fabo doesn’t have to love dogs, he just has to learn how to live with them. But it’s clear that he has as much interest in taking the dog back as he has in marrying Shay - zero. Ms. Sandra is determined to get him to take it back, and when he finally shows up insanely late to his daughter’s party, Ms. Sandra confronts him about it. He gets disrespectful pretty quickly, even having the audacity to say, “F-ck that dog”. Shay’s brother, Emjay Johnson, interferes to protect his mother, which begins to get physical before security steps in. Tensions are high, and Shay walks into this scene after exploring Fabo’s push present.

Prior to the party, Amara meets up with Safaree to discuss how their fake relationship, which she is still pretending is real on camera, is negatively affecting her career. She also has fake anger towards an interview he gave where he discusses, “the one that got away”. Safaree just wants to have fun and chill and not worry about the relationship part of their so-called relationship. Much like Fabo, he has no interest in true commitment. Both Fabo and Safaree are Jamaican, and there is a stereotype that follows Jamaican men. Jamaican men are known to be notoriously unfaithful, or gallis. A gallis is,

“A Caribbean term used when describing a man who likes to seduce, deceive and entertain multiple women.”

In short, Jamaican men are unable to commit to anyone romantically, at least according to this stereotype. And with Fabo’s lack of desire to be married after being with Shay for 11 years, he is showing himself to be gallis. Shay loves her dog, and if he really loved Shay, he’d learn how to live with the dog in their house.

‘LAHHMIA’ Additional Thoughts

