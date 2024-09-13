Love & Hip Hop star Ray J is in a bit of hot water after several videos were shared on Thursday night. Following an alleged argument with his estranged wife, Princess Love, Ray J attempted to defuse the situation through a conversation with his children, according to Live Bitez. The recordings continue to highlight the troubling divorce between Ray J and Princess Love.

Back in February, Princess Love announced her intentions to seek a divorce from Ray J for the fourth time, stating, "our paths have diverged." Ray J then countered a few months later, asking for joint custody and to settle child support later. Princess Love initially filed for divorce in 2020 after four years of marriage. She dismissed the petition multiple times before this current filing.

The Leaked Ray-J Video Is Troubling

Image via VH1

In the recording, Ray is said to be saying to his son, "Dada never did nothing to nobody. Mama never did nothing to me, dada never did nothing to mama, right?" He continued on to ask his son, Epik, if "everything is safe," before saying, "Have dada put hands on mama, or mama put hands on dada? No, right? Okay, so there's no reason to call the police. We're just making a movie. We're just playing, okay?" The disturbing video illuminates what may have allegedly happened between the former couple.

As the conversation goes on, Ray J and Princess Love's son asks his father if they could go to his house, but Ray J needs to ensure that "everything is safe here with Melody and everybody. But nothing crazy has happened. I got it all on tape." Their daughter, Melody, comes into the room and starts to cry. Ray J attempts to console her by sharing that her parents still care for each other, continuing to say whatever happened earlier was just pretend.

To close out the video, Ray subjects his children to apologize on his behalf to their mother. One of his children says, "Mama wants to take your hug." The clip ends with Ray J saying, "Then everything's okay? Alright, cool." The video has led to great concern about his alleged coaching and manipulating of his children.

