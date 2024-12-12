Former Love & Hip-Hop NY stars Remy Ma and Papoose were one of the franchise's favorite and most respected couples. From 2015 to 2020, fans revered both Remy Ma and Papoose as the embodiment of Mary J. Blige and Method Man's 1995 cult hit, "I'll Be There For You/You're All I need to Get By." Initially, Remy Ma and Papoose were emcees respected for their lyrical prowess, even if they didn't command mainstream success. When media mogul Mona Scott tapped the couple to join her wildly popular Love & Hip Hop franchise, they were introduced to a national audience and it changed both their careers. But rumors of their marriage being on the rocks have been underway for more than a year, and their current social media drama with the two hurling cheating accusations back and forth prove them being lauded as #TheGoldenCouple was a facade.

And while neither party may be innocent in the demise of their union, Remy's accusations that her husband's complacency grew over the years and he relied on her loyalty due to her time served behind bars may allude to a bigger issue that's been ignored: Papoose was held to a high standard due to his ultimate sacrifice.

Papoose Becomes Hip Hop's Prince Charming

Remy Ma was praised for being one of few female rappers that relied heavily on her rhetorical skills instead of her sexuality and Papoose had respect for his clever freestyles and mixtapes released on the streets of Bedford-Stuyesvant and Brooklyn, NY. Although Remy Ma became a much bigger star later in their careers with her contribution to Fat Joe's mega hit, "Lean Back" both were regarded as NY hip hop royalty and experienced industry success. Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship became an urban legend after she attacked a friend who allegedly stole $5k from her. She was found guilty of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion. The judge sentenced the femcee to a 15-year sentence (even though it was dramatically reduced) after evidence was submitted proving she rifled through the victim's purse looking for stolen money while the victim bled out in the car. The year after her conviction, Remy Ma and Papoose were married while she was in prison.

The dramatic events surrounding their love story romanticized Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship to the point where it felt like an urban legend. Papoose was praised for standing by her side while she served her time and she was heralded as one of the most authentic female rappers of her time. By the time Remy Ma was released from prison and the two joined Love & Hip Hop, their relationship was more legendary than either of their careers. Papoose was praised for remaining faithful to Remy Ma during her time locked up, because there were never rumors of him cheating on her. Remy Ma admitted Papoose would trek to the prison every day until she told him to stop coming so frequently. Although Papoose was dedicated to being the picture of support during his wife's prison term, he left her older son in her mother's custody. Some fans speculated that his dedication was focused on the attention he received from being the "ride or die" spouse more than the reality of holding down the family.

Remy Gets a Second Chance

The couple's dynamic shifted when Remy Ma was released and the couple joined Love & Hip Hop. Fat Joe's hip-hop single, "Lean Back" which became one of the biggest hip-hop records of 2004, so her debut on the reality series was highly anticipated. Eager to lean into reality fame, she quickly started the reality star makeover and upgraded her wardrobe and, of course, went under the plastic surgeon's knife. Remy Ma's prison time caused her co-stars to revere her as a bully on the series and she leaned into the role. Towards the end of her stint on the franchise, the couple shared their fertility journey, reveling in the success of Remy becoming pregnant with the couple's only child. The happiness from the birth of their daughter was short-lived and soon naysayers started pointing out obvious cracks in the urban romance.

Remy Ma's new look and second wind in her career caused issues for the couple almost immediately. The unbalanced dynamic of Remy being one of the most talked about female rappers, while Papoose clung to his former street fame, started raising eyebrows. Fast-forward to 2022 and rumors of Remy Ma being unfaithful became louder and louder via social media. Remy Ma was accused of cheating on Papoose with another battle rapper. The rapper released photos showing the two canoodling around a Christmas tree. The few Remy Ma and Papoose fans that were holding on to a resolution slowly gave up hope for a reconciliation, but both rappers remained mostly silent about their breakup.

Papoose and Remy Ma Trade the Ultimate Bars Online

2024 was the year for upsets and Remy Ma and Papoose would not escape the year's scandalous headlines. In a shocking revelation, Remy Ma accused Papoose of playing a part in her arrest years ago. Enraged by her accusations, Papoose defended himself on social media. "I will never get anyone arrested. Once again you are lying!! That can be easily verified. You are the one who plays with the police. Lying about history that unfolded in front of the world is pathetic. Falsifying text messages that you claim are from over a decade ago. Just to create a falso narrative, and justify cheating is narcissitic behavior."

Remy Ma quickly clapped back, accusing her once loyal husband of physical abuse. "Play with police? @papoose soo u 4got the pool never got finished being remodeled cuz you were attacking me in the garage and the workers called the cops to get you off of me? I ain't EDIT sh*t. Next is the audio...and video KEEP F**KING LYING".

Kirk And Rasheeda Are Another Failed #relationshipgoals couple

Countless hip-hop sites are reeling with headlines of accusations of infidelity and abuse from both sides. The breakdown of Remy Ma and Papoose relationship makes yet another Love & Hip Hop power couple doomed for failure. More importantly, it suggests that the trumped-up idea of a television couple that projects, #relationshipgoals has consistently proven to be fraudulent. From the dramatic infidelity with Love & Hip Hop's Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, to Ray J and Princess' toxic marriage and divorce on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and the many failed relationships within the franchise, it's safe to assume Mona Scott's reality television platform isn't a forum for healthy relationships. Remy Ma and Papoose's "Bonnie and Clyde-like" legacy has ended in betrayal, cheating and, sadly, allegations of physical abuse. This latest drama will most likely mark the end of both Remy Ma and Papoose's relevance to pop culture, because fans have lost the desire to hear music from either star. Unless Fat Joe is working on another cultural hit, the ship to Remy Ma's hip-hop career and relevance to pop culture has sailed.

Love & Hip Hop can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

