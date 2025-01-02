The shade is real! Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Erica Dixon has some choice words for Lil Scrappy's current situation. Originally from a live video and resurrected via TikTok, when asked about how she felt about the reality star's baby momma, she simply replied with, "Am I supposed to care?" After a brief pause, she did offer a "congrats" followed by, "You're supposed to feel happy anytime anyone have a baby. That's life."

It was revealed that Lil Scrappy would be welcoming his fifth child, this time with hairstylist Shakira Hardy. The pair met at a taping of Pick a Side, a speed dating show, where they seemingly hit it off. Though, another individual at the gathering, Nyaa Ray, blasted the situation in a TikTok video saying, "Put another finger down if now he’s [gaslighting] you into thinking that it’s your fault, and you’re the cause of this, and you need to now handle the situation and talk your friend out of having a baby that he does not want.”

Erica Dixon Goes Off About Scrappy's New Baby

In the live, Erica Dixon candidly answered questions pertaining to her life and her situation. She addressed the comments directly, seemingly over some of the insinuations made toward her. Though she did take the time to address the fans, she did seemingly feel the desire to insult those who pushed her limits. At one point, one fan asked if she felt stupid, to which Dixon retorted, "You're the stupid one." Another moment she called out an individual based on their presence in their profile picture. As one person mentioned in the comments to the reposted video, "The questions triggered her, y'all caught the attitude."

Whether it's fan fiction or not, Erica Dixon also asked fans to "move on, please" as she and Scrappy are no longer together. There had been much speculation that there might be romantic reunion between Dixon and Scrappy. During a podcast episode with Carlos King, Scrappy revealed, “I’ve been in love with her for our whole relationship. Even when we weren’t in a relationship, she know that." Dixon and the Atlanta rapper have a child together.

