Marketed as the latest offering from the producers of Violent Night and Nobody, the action-comedy film Love Hurts doesn't appear to have struck a chord with audiences and critics. The movie stars Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan in the central role of a hitman-turned-realtor who gets sucked into his past life against his will. Love Hurts will have to contend not only with a poor reception, but also an anticipated downturn at the domestic box office, which is bracing for impact during the Superbowl weekend.

The movie earned a concerning C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which doesn't bode well for its future. Action films don't always do well on the audience-polling platform, but they tend to fare better than horror movies. Love Hurts has come up short of the two movies that it was largely compared to. Violent Night, in which David Harbour played a murderous Santa Claus, earned a B+ grade on CinemaScore. Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, the movie made over $75 million worldwide, prompting a sequel to be put into motion. Nobody, on the other hand, earned an even better A- CinemaScore. Starring Bob Odenkirk as a mild-mannered family man who gets sucked into his past life as an assassin, the movie made over $55 million worldwide against a reported budget of $16 million. A sequel, titled Nobody 2, is due out later this year.

Love Hurts was produced on a reported budget of $18 million, and is aiming for a debut weekend haul in the single digits. The film's CinemaScore is only one grade higher than that of Flight Risk, but significantly lower than that of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The film earned poor critical reviews, and currently sits at a "rotten" 19% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Nate Richard wrote that the film's 83-minute run-time should've been a warning sign, and described some of the writing as "incomprehensible."

'Love Hurts' Features Two Oscar-Winners