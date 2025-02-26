Love Hurts has, sadly, suffered an unquestionably poor life at the box office ever since its February 7 debut. The movie's highest finish to date was on its opening weekend, where it placed third in the box office rankings, with it only taking just over another week for Love Hurts to swiftly exit the top 10 entirely. Starring Ke Huy Quan alongside Ariana DeBose and Cam Gigandet, Love Hurts seemed to have plenty of potential, with an exciting albeit generic central premise seemingly perfect for Cupid's favorite month.

Still, Love Hurts looks poised to finally hit its first big domestic box office milestone this coming weekend, with predictions suggesting the film will hit the $15 million mark domestically by the end of Sunday. Despite the movie's recent weekend haul of just $1.1 million from 2,419 theaters nationwide, this figure would be enough to stagger Love Hurts across the finish line toward the aforementioned milestone, with the movie currently sitting on $14.6 million domestically.

Alas, Love Hurts' box office failure can be fairly chalked up to its negative critical reception, with the movie earning a terrible 18% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In Nate Richard's 4/10 review of the film for Collider, he admitted that moments of potential were sadly rarely lived up to throughout the runtime, saying, "There are moments of greatness, it's just too bad that the script isn't able to live up to it." Richard then added, "Unfortunately, Love Hurts never does its stars justice as a lazily slapped-together action-comedy with a script that feels like it never had a second draft."

Who Won the Most Recent Domestic Box Office Weekend?