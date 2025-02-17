With a modest production budget of only $18 million, Ke Huy Quan’s latest movie, Love Hurts, has still underperformed after two full weekends in theaters. The film passed $10 million this weekend at the box office, and currently sits at $12.2 million from domestic markets, and $1.2 million internationally, for a worldwide cumulative haul of $13.5 million. A movie generally needs to earn roughly half its production budget to break even, and anything after that is profit, meaning Love Hurts needs $36 million to break even, a number it’s not even halfway to reaching. The action comedy earned a disappointing score of 18% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences were slightly kinder to Love Hurts, giving it a 61% approval rating.

Love Hurts opened with $5.8 million during its debut weekend of February 7, finishing in the #3 spot behind only Dog Man and Heart Eyes, which earned $13.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively. Love Hurts did manage to beat both Mufasa: The Lion King and One of Them Days during its debut, but both films were in their eighth and fourth weekend in theaters, making that accomplishment slightly less impressive. In addition to Everything Everywhere All at Once veteran Ke Huy Quan, Love Hurts also stars Ariana DeBose, who recently featured alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven the Hunter and Henry Cavill in Argylle. Cam Gigandet (Twilight) and former NFL star Marshan Lynch also have roles in the film, which was written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore, with Jonathan Eusebio coming on board to direct.

How Did Things Shake Out at the Box Office This Weekend?

Captain America: Brave New World took the top spot at the box office this weekend with $88 million, while another new arrival, Paddington in Peru, followed more than $60 million behind with $13 million. Paddington in Peru, however, has been playing overseas for several months now, and has accumulated over $100 million from international markets. Rounding out the rest of the top five at the box office this weekend were Heart Eyes, which scored another $10 million, even more than last weekend, and Dog Man, which added $9.7 million, a 30% drop from the weekend before. Ne Zha 2 claimed the last spot in the top five with $7.3 million, but it has also grossed more than $1.5 billion in international markets alone.

Love Hurts is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

