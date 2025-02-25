Love Hurts has had a rough go of things at the box office since its premiere over the weekend of February 7, but the film still managed to cross another small box office milestone. After earning only $1.1 million this weekend, which is a frightening 74% drop from last weekend, Love Hurts has officially passed $15 million at the worldwide box office. $14.5 million of Love Hurts global total comes from domestic earnings, while $1.2 are from international markets, and the film will likely move past $15 million domestically this week. Love Hurts stars Ke Huy Quan alongside Ariana DeBose and Cam Gigandet, with former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch also playing a role as well. The film was written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore, with Jonathan Eusebio directing.

Love Hurts kicked off its box office run with $5.8 million to land in the #3 spot, falling behind Dog Man at $13.8 million and the other new arrival of the weekend, Heart Eyes with $8.3 million. Earning only $5 million on opening weekend with an $18 million budget — a production cost that puts its break even point around $35-40 million — spelled trouble from the beginning, and Love Hurts has not been able to turn things around and will not turn a profit. Love Hurts dropped only 28% during its second weekend in theaters, but it was one of only two movies in the top eight to drop and not earn more during Valentine’s Day weekend, with the other being the aforementioned Dog Man. Love Hurts earned $4 million over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Ke Huy Quan Has Come a Long Way From ‘Indiana Jones’