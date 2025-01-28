After journeying across various multiverses for the last few years, Ke Huy Quan is all set to appear in a very earthly role in his upcoming film, Love Hurts, which is also the first major leading man role for the Academy Award winner. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star plays the role of an average man whose past comes to haunt him with unexpected outcomes, turning him into an action hero. Love Hurts centers on Marvin Gable, a successful realtor who left a violent life behind and reinvented his life. But when his former partner-in-crime suddenly resurfaces, Marvin is forced to confront his past and return to unfinished business. Love Hurts marks Quan’s first film of 2025, following the 40th Anniversary release of his 80s cult classic, The Goonies.

An action-packed romantic comedy, Love Hurts promises an exciting film that is sure to put Ke Huy Quan on the list of greatest action heroes. As the film hits the theaters this February, check out everything we know about Love Hurts, including the release date, trailer, cast, and characters.

Image via Universal Studios

Universal Pictures is scheduled to release Love Hurts on Friday, February 7, 2024.

The action-comedy will be opening just one week before Valentine's Day. Opening on the same day is the Valentine's slasher film Heart Eyes, from Sony's Screen Gems.

8 Will 'Love Hurts' Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Universal Studios

Love Hurts will be released exclusively in movie theaters on February 7. Since the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, it will eventually be made available to stream on Peacock.

7 What Is 'Love Hurts' Rated?

Image via Universal Pictures

Love Hurts has been rated R by the MPA for "for strong/bloody violence and language throughout."

6 How Long Is 'Love Hurts'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Love Hurts has a brisk runtime of 83 minutes (or 1 hour and 23 minutes).

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Love Hurts'?

Released in October 2024, the official trailer for Love Hurts offers a quick dive into the thrilling action-comedy film with an unlikely hero doing things that fans never expect him to do. The video opens with a bright and cheery day as Marvin Gable gets ready for a regular day at his realty business, when his mail brings him a blast from the past, darkening his perfect life. A cryptic message from his former partner-in-crime sets off a chain of unexpected events for Marvin, and he soon finds himself trading his sales skills for combat. We quickly learn that the overachieving realtor was once a fierce hitman and his violent history has come full circle. The seemingly average realtor is soon thrust back into the world that he left behind, where he must confront his crime boss brother, Knuckles (Wu), and his endless and relentless hitmen.

The two-minute clip is a fun showcase of Quan’s martial arts prowess in throwing punches and kicks, slaying his opponents with the utmost ease, as “It's All Coming Back” plays on in Céline Dion’s immersive voice. Of all the things, Quan’s impressive stunt choreography skills shine in the trailer, all of which are performed by the actor himself, owing to his two decades of working behind the scenes as a stunt choreographer and assistant director. With David Leitch attached to the film as a producer, it is not surprising that Love Hurts boasts action choreography matching the levels of Fall Guy and Nobody.

4 What Is 'Love Hurts' About?

Image via Universal Studios

Per the official synopsis, in Love Hurts,

[Ke Huy] Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy. Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

Despite its fast-paced, tough, and grimy exterior, the crux of Love Hurts is in the emotional journey of the protagonist and addresses themes of redemption, dealing with the past, and making hard choices.