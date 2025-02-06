In the build-up to the 2023 Academy Awards, it was incredibly hard to bet against Ke Huy Quan for his comeback performance as the lovable Waymond in the zany multiversal action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. The former child star who won over our hearts in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, was about to become an Academy Award winner. The action-comedy Love Hurts marks Quan's first movie as the headliner since his Oscar win, and it has him starring alongside fellow Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. What could possibly go wrong?

87North has become one of the most reliable production companies out there. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick's studio has produced some killer action movies, including Nobody and Violent Night, turning Bob Odenkirk and David Harbour into badass action stars. The very thought of an actor as wholesome as Quan getting that action-star treatment was something that felt like a bonafide crowd-pleaser for action fans. On paper, Love Hurts felt like a recipe for success, but maybe the movie's bizarrely short runtime of 83 minutes should have been a warning sign.

What Is 'Love Hurts' About?

Milwaukee realtor Marvin Gable (Quan) is as wholesome as they come. There's no wonder why he has recently been awarded the Regional Realtor of the Year award. Despite what his constantly annoyed assistant Ashley (Lio Tipton) might tell you, Marvin is the kind of guy you'd want to buy a house from. Yet within his cheery exterior hides a dark past, one might say criminally so. For years, Marvin has been able to keep his past all but an afterthought, but it resurfaces when his former lover and partner-in-crime Rose (DeBose) comes to town.

Marvin's estranged brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu) just so happens to be a dangerous crime lord, who years prior ordered him to kill Rose. Marvin ends up defying those orders and lets Rose go into hiding. Her reemergence puts a target on Marvin's back, as he'll have to finally stand up against his boba-tea-loving murderer of a brother.

For a movie with such a short runtime, one would think the story of Love Hurts would be more contained. Instead, the film is crammed with characters, often wasting some of its most talented cast members. Nobody goes to a movie like this for the plot, but the writing and storytelling in Love Hurts at times feel incomprehensible. In fact, it wouldn't be all that surprising if we heard that the movie was butchered in the editing room.

Ke Huy Quan's Reliable Charms Aren't Enough To Save 'Love Hurts'