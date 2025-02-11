Ke Huy Quan will always be famous for playing Short Round opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), but he has more recently become known for his role as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won him his first Academy Award. Quan has a new movie that just hit theaters this weekend, Love Hurts, but reception to the action comedy has been divisive thus far. Love Hurts has earned a “rotten” score of 19% from critics but a solid 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a gap of more than 40%. Critical consensus is that even Quan’s charm can’t save a poor script, but general audiences enjoyed the action in the movie and found it quite funny at times.

Ke Huy Quan was absent from Hollywood for nearly 20 years between 2002 and 2021; he first returned to the screen in Finding ‘Ohana, the Netflix Original jungle adventure that also stars Alex Aiono and Lindsay Watson, and he followed that up with Everything Everywhere All at Once, the A24 psychological thriller that won seven Oscars and was nominated for four more. Quan has since appeared in a recurring role in American Born Chinese, the Disney+ series starring Ben Wang and Chin Han, and he also featured as OB in Loki Season 2, the tech guru set up in the basement of the TVA. Quan also joined the Kung Fu Panda universe by lending his voice to the role of Han in Kung Fu Panda 4, which was his most recent role before Love Hurts, the action comedy starring Ariana DeBose and former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch.

What’s Next for Ke Huy Quan?

Those waiting to see where Ke Huy Quan pops up next don’t have to wait long — he’s next been set to star alongside Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, and Anthony Mackie in The Electric State, the upcoming sci-fi film from Joe and Anthony Russo premiering on Netflix March 14. He has also been tapped for a role in Fairytale in New York, the action thriller directed by Jalmari Helander, but additional casting for the film is still ongoing. It was announced just last week that Quan would star in a horror film, Bad Boy, alongside Lili Reinhart, which will be written by Travis Baun and directed by Jacob Chase.

Love Hurts is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love Hurts 4 10 7.5/10 Release Date February 7, 2025 Director JoJo Eusebio Writers Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore Cast Ke Huy Quan

Ariana DeBose

FIND TICKETS