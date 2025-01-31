Goonies never say die! As Ke Huy Quan prepares to return to the big screen next week as the head of the new action comedy Love Hurts, the Oscar winner reflected on his reunion with some old pals from the Goon Docks in Oregon. A new behind-the-scenes video shared today sees Quan sharing a heartfelt moment with his co-star Sean Astin, who will finally share the screen with him again for the first time since The Goonies hit theaters 40 years ago. That's not all, though, as Data and Mikey were joined by a surprise third Goonie for the occasion, even if he doesn't have a role to play in the upcoming film.

Quan and Astin appear to be having a blast during the reunion as it's all smiles on set for the pair. The actors had vastly different paths to this moment, with Astin since gaining fame through beloved roles in The Lord of the Rings, Rudy, and 50 First Dates, while Quan finally exploded back onto the scene with 2022's Everything Everywhere All At Once ahead of roles in Loki Season 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4. As if by fate, however, Jeff Cohen's career also happened to lead to Love Hurts, even though he hasn't appeared on-screen since 1991. Best known for playing the ravenous Chunk in Richard Donner's classic, Cohen has since become Quan's entertainment attorney, and, knowing that Astin was also going to be on set, he decided to visit for a day and catch up with his old pals. The result was a special day for Quan, who couldn't help but utter the group's iconic motto.

What Is 'Love Hurts' About?

Love Hurts stars Quan as Marvin Gable, a seemingly mild-mannered, successful realtor who hides a violent past as a skilled hitman. Now based in Milwaukee, his ideal life is derailed when he receives an envelope from his former partner-in-crime warning him that his brother is hunting him down. Assassins on his tail force him to once again utilize his expertise as his home and the open houses he hosts become battlegrounds. To finally be free of his old life, he must confront his crime lord brother and the choices he made while embracing the fact that what's already done can't be buried forever. It's Quan's chance to embrace his inner John Wick and, according to director Jonathan Eusebio, he threw himself wholeheartedly into the action, telling Collider's Christina Radish:

"When you’re doing fight scenes, you have a base choreography and go with that, but at the same time, a lot of choreography changes, depending on location, the way the set is, and the actor’s ability to perform the fight scenes. Ke did all of it, aside from jumping through windows or getting smashed on the floor. What surprised me was that he could do more and more and more. Everything I asked, he could do it."

Astin appears in the trailer presenting Marvin with his prized Regional Realtor of the Year Award, though he's only one piece of the stacked cast surrounding Quan. Love Hurts also stars Ariana DeBose as Marvin's former partner Rose and Daniel Wu as his frightening brother Knuckles, with the supporting group featuring Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, and André Eriksen. Penning the script that Eusebio worked with in his debut feature were Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore.

Love Hurts arrives in theaters on February 7. Check out the "Regoonion" between Quan, Astin, and Cohen in the player above.