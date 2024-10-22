Ke Huy Quan is ready to return to the big screen. A new trailer and poster for Love Hurts, an upcoming action comedy released by Universal Pictures, have been launched ahead of the film's release. The story will premiere in theaters in the United States on February 7, 2025, and Ke Huy Quan's character will have nowhere to hide once destiny knocks at his door. The actor was recently seen in the second of Loki. After traveling across the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the popular character portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, Ke Huy Quan is ready to put it all on the line in Love Hurts.

The trailer for Love Hurts presents the premise for the audience. Ke Huy Quan steps into the shoes of Marvin Gable, one of the most successful realtors in the industry. But nothing is as it seems. The character is soon confronted by a couple of assassins who claim that Marvin has a hidden past as a killer. That turns out to be true for the protagonist of the story. He will have to use his restrained strengths as a fighter in order to find out why his brother wants to reconnect with him.

The cast of Love Hurts will also include Ariana DeBose as Rose, Daniel Wu as Knuckles Gable, Marshawn Lynch and Mustafa Shakir. DeBose is known around the world for her captivating performance in the latest version of West Side Story, where the role of Anita allowed the actress to steal the spotlight with her singing and dancing. Daniel Wu was recently seen as The Monkey King in American Born Chinese. The television series served as an adaptation of the graphic novel written by Gene Luen Yang.

Who Directed 'Love Hurts'?

Close

Only one director could translate this complex premise into an entertaining action comedy. Universal Pictures hired Jonathan Eusebio to tackle Love Hurts. Before diving deep into Marvin Gable's journey, the filmmaker worked on the stunt department for titles such as Black Panther and John Wick. Eusebio's experience across his lengthy career has given him a unique perspectives on how fight scenes and chase sequences should look on the big screen. When Love Hurts premieres, audiences around the world will be able to witness how Eusebio is ready to prove his talents as a filmmaker.

You can check out the new trailer for Love Hurts below, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on February 7, 2025.