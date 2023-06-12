#CarLentine (Carlos Jiménez and DeJuan VaLentine) first appeared in Love and Paradise: A 90 Day Fiance Story in Season 2. They are deeply in love with each other, but viewers quickly saw a little dysfunction. The two displayed the serious issues they’d have to overcome in order to live happily ever after. Season three has proven to be equally tumultuous for the couple, with a new friend in Carlos’s life adding to their problems. As a viewer, it's easy to see how these issues can be fixed. But with strong personalities and deep emotions involved, their relationship has become borderline toxic. Most couples in the franchise are toxic, and it's interesting to watch them fail; but not this couple. It seems like #CarLentine won’t make it. Here's why fans are hoping they go the distance.

‘Love in Paradise’: The Root of #CarLentine’s Problems

Image Via TLC

When viewers were introduced to VaLentine and Carlos, it was easy to see where their attraction came from. On a show that has become more about seeing weird scammy couples, they are two strong beautiful men, and the passion they have for each other radiates through the screen. However, when they were finally able to be in each other’s arms, the fighting began. Nitpicking over little things like Carlos’ driving quickly led to the real issues in their new relationship. The first issue viewers noticed was one of an intimate nature. Both VaLentine and Carlos have the same preference for their bedroom activities, which is a big problem. After all, one can’t enjoy the whole muffin if there are only the tops available to eat. Needless to say, this issue limited their full ability to be as intimate as they wanted to be. The second issue surrounds the nature of being gay in Colombia. While there is a community there, it certainly is not as out, loud, and proud as it is in America. VaLentine was determined to live fully, and rightfully so, knowing more about his background this season. This made Carlos uncomfortable, most notably on the night they went out to the bar. All of this, combined with knowledge of VaLentine’s desire to be polyamorous, led to a good amount of friction.

The Other Woman Leads to Trouble In Love and Paradise

Image via TLC

Thankfully, they were able to overcome the friction, leading to an incredibly adorable beach proposal that included a sweet (albeit cheesy) song that VaLentine wrote. And, unlike Sojaboy’s song for "BabyGirl Lisa", VaLentine included his beloved in the music video for "I Adore You". And it’s cute. Not only that, Carlos’ love led VaLentine to choose being bald! This change is just the best because that hairline was…a choice.

Unfortunately, being super cute and having passion aren’t enough to make a relationship successful. While fighting is normal for all couples, #CarLentine has even more issues now. In between filming, Carlos developed feelings for a woman named Michelle, letting viewers know that he is actually bisexual. He shares that, while they did not sleep together, they were intimate. This led to Carlos and VaLentine ending their relationship, but they were able to reconcile prior to filming. Matters were made worse by Carlos not only maintaining the friendship, but also informing VaLentine that he wants her to be at the wedding. This request is absolutely ludicrous; would anyone want their fiance’s crush at their wedding? Absolutely not. But Carlos, thus far, is standing firm in his conviction to have her there. And now it seems like there won’t be a wedding after all.

Is ‘Love in Paradise’ A Hopeless Dream for Carlos and VaLentine?

Image via TLC

In a recent episode, viewers watched VaLentine pour his soul out to his mother, which led to a beautiful moment of healing for him. VaLentine’s mother initially refused to be in his life after finding out he was gay, kicking him out of their home as a young man. Thank goodness that the time that has gone by has shifted her perspective, leading her to be the one he wants to walk him down the aisle. Her support for him during this difficult time is beautiful to see, especially during Pride Month, given the current state of affairs with LGBTQIA issues in the United States. It showed that people can grow and change for the better, which can give one hope. There is hope for this relationship, despite the many obvious challenges. The issues they have aren’t so bad that they can’t be fixed without counseling, but the toxicity has been building from the beginning, which makes that even less likely. It’s difficult to tell whether or not they’ll actually be able to survive these issues; so far, it seems impossible. Many fans would rather they end their relationship completely for the best, and they are probably right. Regardless of this, their not getting married doesn't fit in with our fantasy, so we’re still team #CarLentine. Keep hope and love alive!