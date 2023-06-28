There's nothing like a young romance adaptation to make the summer a more romantic experience, and Paramount+ is very aware of it. Through Entertainment Weekly, the streamer has shared the first images from Love in Taipei, their upcoming romance novel adaptation about a girl who goes on a trip hoping to study, only to find out the people who will be joining her have a very different plan in mind. Ever (Ashley Liao) is shocked when her parents announce to her that they will send her to Tapei for a cultural immersion program. However, she will soon discover why the other teens involved call the experience the "Loveboat."

The charismatic protagonist ends up stuck between two love interests, as Rick (Ross Butler) and Xavier (Nico Hiraga) seem like good prospects, and she will have to think about what she's actually looking for before deciding who she will stay with. Love in Tapei is only the first novel in a trilogy currently planned by Abigail Hing Wen, meaning that if the first installment is successful on Paramount+, there's plenty of material to work with if future seasons get approved by the studio. Even the fans of the novels don't know how Ever's story will end, with the third book in the series set to be released later this year.

After allowing this romantic journey to change her life, Liao will be involved in a very different kind of book adaptation. as she has been confirmed to star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Serving as a prequel taking place decades before the film series led by Jennifer Lawrence, the movie will follow a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), as audiences get to learn how he became the ruthless person seen in the previous adaptation of this universe. Liao will portray Clemencia Dovecoat, one of Snow's classmates and a mentor from District 11.

What's Next for Ross Butler?

On the other hand, Ross Butler will himself in an action-packed adventure after his visit to the "Loveboat", voicing a character in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The prequel will feature a visual style inspired by several anime series, and it will explore the beginning of the zombie outbreak that caused the world from Army of the Dead to become post-apocalyptic. While the ever-expanding franchise seemed to be going in the right direction, Zack Snyder has indicated that the production has currently run into a technical difficulty that has momentarily stopped its development.

You can check out the first images from Love in Tapei above, before the adaptation premieres on Paramount+ on August 10.