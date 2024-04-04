The Big Picture 2016's Love in the Moonlight is a romantic dramedy that impeccably balances a sweet love story with melodramatic political intrigue and committed character development.

The chemistry between lead actors Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung elevates the series into a natural and layered relationship.

Love in the Moonlight combines sweetness with immersive storytelling, creating a charming historical romance that resonates with a wide audience.

What is hallyu without historical romances? Moon Embracing the Sun, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Princess Hours — such titles are inseparable from the Korean Wave's (hallyu) second generation. Exceptions aside, the era when exported Korean media gained international attention is characterized by historical (sageuk) dramas sporting a romantic bent. After all, few things are more romantically inclined than historical fiction; take it up with Jane Austen. With a banquet of offerings, how does one select a defining drama as the best historical romance? To start, follow the pop culture breadcrumbs. The popularity of 2016's Love in the Moonlight (also known as Moonlight Drawn by Clouds) created "Moonlight Syndrome," a pop culture phenomenon where ratings smashed records weekly, sales of the web novel upon which it's based increased, and replica eternity bracelets sold out.

Which returns us to the question: why pick this as the K-Drama canon's sterling example? Looking past the fandemonium, Love in the Moonlight is a nearly perfect romantic dramedy. A series that embraces silliness, this goofy rom-com with a heart of gold conceals a razor's edge. No surprise there, technically; K-Dramas balancing slapstick with melodrama is a selling point. Love in the Moonlight rarely misses the mark in that regard, using past dramas as a stepping stone to reach heights few have since touched. Both wrenching and joyful, it rewrites history to guarantee its long-suffering couple a happy ending. No magical intervention causes this defiance of fate; only the actors' alchemic chemistry, and how the even-handed directorial oversight creates a harmonious whole.

Love in the Moonlight (2016) The unlikely love story between a crown prince and his eunuch. Release Date August 22, 2016 Cast Park Bo-gum , Kim Yoo-jung , Kwak Dong-yeon , Chae Soo-bin , Jung Jinyoung , Kang Ki-doong , Kim Yeo-jin , Jeon Mi-seon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

What Is the K-Drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ About?

Starring industry beloveds Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jun (the female lead of Netflix’s My Demon), Love in the Moonlight charts the Joseon-era love story of Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park) and Hong Ra-on (Kim), a romance writer and relationship advice therapist, and one of Lee Yeong's eunuchs. If Lee Yeong rocks a whimsical troublemaker persona that hides his sensitive ingenuity and keen intelligence, Ra-on thrives as a snarky, streetwise, and equally clever entrepreneur. Going by Hong Sam-nom, Ra-on has spent 10 years disguised as a boy. (Unfortunately, gendered terminology follows a strict binary here.) Her mother forced her into the deception without explanation or reprieve, then disappeared. Later, Ra-on discovers she's the daughter of a revolutionary leader whose uprising against the King — Lee Yeong's father — cost hundreds of lives. Her disguise guarantees her survival. Lee Yeong, meanwhile, would rather do anything except be heir to the throne.

A set of hilariously awkward circumstances toss the youths together, after which Lee Yeong — unaware his new favorite person to annoy is a woman — ropes Ra-on into becoming his eunuch. The scoundrel gloats at his win. For Ra-on, the pay's decent; she tends to her ill adoptive father while harboring aspirations of searching for her mother. And she gives as good as she gets with Lee Yeong, who delights in pressing her buttons. When Lee Yeong nicknames her "puppy," Ra-on warns that she bites. She literally does – his finger. The foul-mouthed and assertive woman can drink him under the table, even if Lee Yeong scoffs.

Their combative relationship never drifts into harmful territory. Bickering keeps them on their respective toes. Nor does Lee Yeong take advantage of their power imbalance. Their close proximity and emotional equality tempt them into a romance that starts complicated and stays that way once Lee Yeong's violent-minded enemies learn that the palace harbors the daughter of an infamous traitor.

‘Love in the Moonlight’s Heroine Shines

Image via KBS Media

Much of Love in the Moonlight's exquisite charm rests at its performers' feet. Thanks to Kim Yoo-jung's star turn, we fall hard and fast for this quick-witted woman who reads people by trade and whose vivaciousness is as concentratedly refreshing as bottled sunlight. That exterior conceals a lifelong hurt. Ra-on has never had a home, never experienced safety. She scrapes out an existence through guile and guts. Being vulnerable is a risk, so fear undercuts her characteristic decisiveness.

Lee Yeong offers her a home. Falling in love with the Crown Prince gives her the happiness she unconsciously covets even though she fears herself unworthy of it. His love is as unconditional as his acceptance, and both offer her space to inspect her unexplored identity. Does Ra-on enjoy presenting as a woman? Do male-coded clothes free or constrict her? Either way, she's caught between dualities. If her father's rebel group wants her as a figurehead and the royal politicians seek her death, Lee Yeong desires her as she is — whatever that entails.

Lee Yeong Is a King Among K-Drama Heroes

Image via KBS Media

And what about Lee Yeong, Korean fiction's incomparable fictional prince? Pull up a chair. If Ra-on questions her identity, Lee Yeong doubts his place in the world. Purposefully stirring the pot with his prankster antics is code for someone who's "emotionally hungry." He grieves his mother's death because he loves her and because she was the only person to see him as Lee Yeong, not a crown's future wearer. Can his individuality persist when such responsibility awaits? Despite his privilege, he's unsettled and doesn't seek kingly power. Gradually, he accepts his fate and picks his battles: chief among them exerting his privilege for his people's benefit. When asked if he fights his enemies for the satisfaction of winning or so he can provide for his subjects, he listens. He evolves. Lee Yeong and Lee Yeong alone can choose the type of king he is, and he inherited his best characteristics from his mother. His rebellious instincts and open-mindedness let him dance circles around his opponents. He gives love without hesitation. And he's a saucy, besotted dork. Park Bo-gum owns his breakout role inside out and wrings it of its essence from the inside out.

‘Love in the Moonlight’s Romance Offsets Its Flawed Gender Politics

Close

Women disguised as men is a topic prolific enough to basically be a K-Drama sub-genre. The King’s Affection, Captivating the King, and Mr. Queen (in supernatural reverse), etc., and etc. It's not the queer representation that's needed or wanted. The "she's a girl!" card gives the story an out to leave deeper themes teased but never broached. Although Love in the Moonlight follows the pattern, there are points to its credit. Lee Yeong struggles with his feelings for Ra-on in a homophobic society. Ultimately, he accepts them, because he loves Ra-on regardless of gender. Still, he conveniently discovers Ra-on's secret before their first kiss, making the "better than expected" result imperfect.

Having Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung at the helm soothes some wounds. Their flourishing chemistry and Love in the Moonlight's propulsive dramatic tension fuse to create a relationship that's intentional and layered. Because they learn each other inside and out (the best, the worst, and the deepest intimacies), they're the ideal friends-to-lovers template. Those charming "oh no they're hot" realizations creep past their defenses before making them lovesick. Theirs is the bloom of first love realized through giggles, blushes, and risking sidelong glances in a crowded room. Although Love in the Moonlight favors sweetness over heat, hearts flutter and feet kick when Ra-on fulfills her eunuch duties by dressing Lee Yeong; that requires closeness, hand placements, and darting eyes.

Once the political dramatics take center stage, Ra-on and Lee Yeong's youthful romance matures. Their relationship is effortlessly egalitarian. They respect each other, and from respect emerges strength. They even communicate like adults — shocker! They are attuned because the drama attunes the audience to them. By the time Lee Yeong declares Ra-on "my person," it's both natural and world-shattering. Park and Kim's preternatural talent renders their epic declarations sincere without saccharine.

‘Love in the Moonlight’ Is a Perfect Historical Romance K-Drama

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For Love in the Moonlight and similarly successful dramas, the key word is "balance." Moonlight copies the expected formula without rendering the creative motions hollow. Sure, gazes linger in slow-motion while the score blazes. This recipe's secret ingredient is the delicacy of Moonlight's assembly. The small details craft a structural mood. Characters operate with intentionality, which lends relevancy to the romance, shifts relationship dynamics, and raises the stakes. It knows when to contrast slapstick with melodrama, and how long a scenario should hold. Directing duo Baek Sang Hoon and Kim Seong Yoon let their actors own a moment; the K-Drama characteristics just support their efforts. Before Ra-on and Lee Yeong's first kiss, the score fades. An overwhelmed Ra-on wars with herself, decides, and braces for impact by anticipatorily closing her eyes. Lee Yeong grins, adoring and triumphant. Only then does he zero in for a smooch. Those slow-motion moments burn with soul.

Combined with Love in the Moonlight's unsurprisingly intimate cinematography (via Kim Si Hyeong) and immaculate set design, this series manages the hook so prized by K-Dramas: immersion. If we're talking historical romance dramas, Moonlight doesn't carry the sociopolitical gradation of Mr. Sunshine. Its depth lies elsewhere. Few K-Dramas compare in wide-ranging demographic appeal — oh, those twisty political machinations! — mixed with consummate craftsmanship. Its history-defying happy ending (the real Lee Yeong died young) makes Ra-on and Lee Yeong's bittersweet growth all the sweeter. And all without losing sight of a sublime, silly to the point of preposterous, romance. What more could you ask for?

Love in the Moonlight is available to stream on Prime in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video