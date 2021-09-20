It has been revealed that Operation Christmas Drop actress Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper are primed to star in Netflix’s upcoming Romeo and Juliet-inspired love story film, Love in the Villa. Production will begin this month in Verona, Italy, and be released on the streamer globally in 2022.

Love in the Villa will feature a young woman who embarks on a trip to, of course, the town of Verona after experiencing a breakup. Upon arriving, however, she discovers that her villa rental has been double-booked, and she now has to share half of her getaway vacation with a "cynical (and very good-looking) British man." Though no other details for the plot have been revealed, we know that William Shakespeare’s famous play heavily inspired the plot revisited in a modern light.

The film will be directed by writer and director Mark Steven Johnson, who also worked on Netflix’s Love, Guaranteed, Finding Steve McQueen, and 2007’s Ghost Rider. Johnson had this to say pertaining to the release of the film:

“Now, more than ever, people need some love and laughter in their lives. Everyone seems so divided these days. But in the end everyone wants the same thing - to love and to be loved. That’s what movies like LOVE IN THE VILLA are about.”

Love in the Villa is produced by Johnson and Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack for Off Camera Entertainment.

Graham and Hopper are perfect additions to portray a Romeo and Juliet type feel, as both have extensive resumes in the film and television industry and will probably shine together on-screen. Hopper has recently been seen in his role as Luther on The Umbrella Academy, while also having roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, I Feel Pretty, among many more. Graham can be spotted in Netflix’s Operation Christmas Drop, as well as Cut Throat City and All Eyez on Me.

In any case, Love in the Villa is certain to be a romantic getaway full of love and laughs that all fans can enjoy. Being set in one of the most beautiful and romantic places in the world shouldn’t hurt either. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming details and don’t miss Love in the Villa premiering on Netflix globally in 2022.

