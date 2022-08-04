Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy, Love in the Villa, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on September 1. The latest Netflix light-hearted rom-com film chronicles the journey of a young and newly single woman taking a solo trip to Verona, Italy, only to find out that the villa she reserved turns out to be double-booked, and she must share it with a cynical British man.

The trailer follows "the girl with a plan," who booked a romantic holiday in Italy with her lover. But her Shakespeare-inspired Italian vacation with her boyfriend quickly turns into a nightmare after he breaks up with her. To make matters worse, the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she had to share it with an uptight but attractive stranger. With no other options, she is forced to spend her holiday with the man she refers to as "big foot," and the vacation she expected to have Romeo and Juliet vibes diverted into a Montagues vs. Capulets-style mess. Will these strangers be able to set their differences aside in the pursuit of "a life of romance."

The rom-com stars The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper, who recently told Entertainment Weekly what drew them into joining the new Netflix film. "Verona was already my favorite place in the world, which is also really strange," Graham said. "I had had a break-up and we got back together in Verona. And then two years later, I get this film." Hopper, on the other hand, revealed that his wife, Laura Hopper, loved the script and would also play Cassie in the forthcoming film. "My wife tends to read a lot of the scripts before I get to them. Some of the ones she's like, 'Oh don't bother, you're not going to connect with this one.' And then, with this one, she was like, 'I just read this really great script called Love in the Villa. It's a really sweet rom-com.'"

Image via Netflix

American director Mark Steven Johnson wrote and directed the film. He has also directed films in different genres, including Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Killing Season, and Christopher Robin. On the rom-com side, the director previously developed When in Rome and Love, Guaranteed, so it would not be a surprise if Love in the Villa turns out to be a hit.

Alongside Graham and Hopper, the Love in the Villa cast also includes Raymond Ablack, Sean Amsing, and Emilio Solfrizzi. The romantic comedy is scheduled to premiere on September 1. You can watch the trailer down below.