The 2010s had its share of iconic reality TV, like Jersey Shore and the earliest seasons of Catfish: The TV Show. But while Nev Schulman and Max Joseph were exposing phonies online, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was teaching us the meaning of “GTL,” one show was quietly setting the standard for top-tier reality dating TV. Love in the Wild, hosted by Jenny McCarthy, originally aired in 2011 and ran for just two seasons. Netflix breathed new life into the old series by re-releasing Season 1 in November 2023. The show quickly garnered new fans, and, after taking a much-needed break from the messy chaos of current reality TV shows (looking at you, Love Is Blind), it’s clear why this hidden gem is gaining popularity all these years later.

Love in the Wild’s concept is pretty straightforward. 10 men and 10 women pair up into couples and compete against each other in adventurous and difficult outdoor challenges before heading back to their shared beds, in what is best described as a Survivor-Love Island mashup. After each challenge, the contestants are given a chance to recouple (sound familiar?) in search of the partner they feel most compatible with. The man and woman who are left unmatched are then eliminated from the competition. The last couple standing after the final challenge win an around-the-world trip together and, possibly, a lifetime of love. With a prize that’s worth more than money, beautiful scenery, good-looking singles, and a bit of poolside drama, Love in the Wild has just about everything viewers could ask for from a reality dating show. Most notably, however, Love in the Wild has a key ingredient that seems to be missing from many of today’s reality TV shows: authenticity.

'Love in the Wild' Has Breathtaking Scenery

Love in the Wild combines the best aspects of competition shows set in beautiful places with all the awkward tension, drama, and romance of a dating show. With one season set in Costa Rica and the other in the Dominican Republic and Hawaii, there’s no shortage of stunning scenery for the couples to take in as they get to know each other and compete together in some surprisingly difficult challenges. These include building a raft to paddle down crocodile-ridden waters, searching the ocean floor for a bag of coins, crawling through caves with bats flying overhead, and hanging 200 feet above the rainforest floor before descending alongside a waterfall. The challenges are so intense that there’s even an injury-related elimination from the competition (hear that, Survivor fans?) Needless to say, adventures of such magnitude expose incompatibility where it exists between couples rather quickly, resulting in some pretty hilarious mid-challenge bickering and a bit of drama back at the cabins as the contestants decide if they want to stick with their partner or recouple with a new one.

While some couples struggle under the intense circumstances of Love in the Wild, never finding their match, others thrive. After each challenge, the winning couple is awarded a night together at the Oasis — think Love Island’s Hideaway — where they get the opportunity to explore their relationship on a more intimate level in a luxurious private bungalow. With the perfect combination of adventure, competition, and romance, viewers have the privilege of watching some of the contestants genuinely fall in love against a backdrop of tropical beauty.

The Dating Show Thrives on Authenticity

Love in the Wild is certainly unique in its blended approach to reality TV, but what truly makes this show from the 2010s stand out is that it captures a certain authenticity that seems to be lacking in more recent reality dating shows. It often seems that contestants on shows that are centered on the concept of helping single people find love are now more motivated by screen time than finding an actual life partner – like Trevor Sova from Love Is Blind Season 6, who was already in a relationship when he entered the pods, and Stephen Richardson from the most recent season of Love Is Blind, who was caught sexting with another woman just days after getting engaged to Monica Davis.

This pattern in which contestants join reality dating shows under the guise of finding love when they’re more likely seeking fame isn’t unique to Love Is Blind either. It happens so often that The Bachelor has coined a catchphrase for it, dubbing these types of contestants as “not here for the right reasons.” Between misrepresented intentions and shows that are now centered on maintaining the stardom of reality TV favorites (yet are still marketed as helping hopeful singles find love), like Perfect Match and Love Island Games, it feels as if there’s something significant missing from current reality dating TV. Despite being an older show, Love in the Wild is a breath of fresh air.

In a time before clout-chasing and lucrative influencer careers, the cast of Love in the Wild comes off as having fewer curated TV personalities and more genuine people looking for love and adventure. This authenticity, and the love that can grow from it, is what makes a reality dating show more than just good-looking people having drama. And while there are some very 2011 hairstyles, the cast of Love in the Wild seem to have shown up primarily as themselves, which makes them feel relatable despite the time that has passed since the show originally aired.

The ‘Love in the Wild’ Formula Actually Worked

With competitions that test each couple’s compatibility in strenuous situations, stunning wilderness, and romantic evenings away for the couples who work together best, the Love in the Wild formula for love is unlike that of any other reality dating show. What’s even better is that it seems to have actually worked. Some of the show’s couples, including the winning couples from both seasons, are still together more than a decade later. Apparently, a trip around the world is a good way to kick off a relationship.

News fans of this old show will be happy this month, as Netflix just re-released Love in the Wild Season 2 on November 2. If Season 2 gains enough popularity, perhaps the show could be rebooted for a long-overdue 3rd season. But even so, can we ever really return to the unscripted charm of this earlier era of reality dating TV?

Love in the Wild is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

