The Big Picture Love is Blind Season 6 had drama post-Pods with un-engaged members Sarah Ann and Trevor causing chaos at the reunion.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey ended up together, with Sarah Ann lacking remorse for her actions and Trevor caught texting another woman.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey called out Sarah Ann and Trevor for their unfair and damaging actions, highlighting the need for accountability.

Oh boy, that was a messy reunion! Two members of the Pod Squad were dragged during the reunion of Love Is Blind Season 6. Now with Jeramey Lutinski, Sarah Ann Bick ruined Laura Dadisman's real life with her desire to be picked. Trevor Sova had a partner during the experiment as the texts were revealed. Regardless of their intentions, their actions on and off had consequences and caused serious damage. And they both walked away as the villains of the reunion. At the end of the day, the reality show is more than entertainment. Thankfully, Nick and Vanessa Lachey took the time to tell them how their actions were unfair. Time for accountability!

Love Is Blind 6 was a journey, to say the least. With the normal balance of romance and heartbreak in the pods, five pairs ended up engaged; Brittany Mils and Kenneth Graham, Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell, AD Smith and Clay Gravesane, and Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. But as the wedding day approached, only one couple, Amy and Johnny, actually made it to the altar. Like any good Love is Blind season, the drama post-Pods dominated the positivity of the experiment. Two un-engaged Pod Squad members, Sarah Ann Bick and Trevor Sova, caused ripples that seeped into the Reunion. What their reveals and actions proved was how unsavory they were, actively putting the entire Love is Blind experiment into question. And the fans didn't take too kindly to it.

Sarah Ann Continues to Lack Accountability

Sarah Ann was known as the "pick me" girl of Love is Blind 6. She didn't quite have the best relationship with the women in their living quarters, and any hope of a friendship in the real world in Charlotte, North Carolina was dashed when she messaged her former Pod date Jeramey following the first part of the experiment. Early on in the Reunion of Love is Blind 6, Jeramey, who was sitting on one side of the couch alone, had it revealed that he had a girlfriend. The show then made a mockery of the moment by revealing his new partner through the frosted doors like she was a big deal. Lo and behold, it was Sarah Ann. And the moment she sat next to her beau, Nick and Vanessa Lachey helped to facilitate the drama, hoping for some accountability.

To the shock of no one, the second Jeramey and Sarah Ann left the lake day party, the two became a couple. Sure, they were honest about having ups and downs in their relationship, but on camera, they are still going strong, about a year following the Love is Blind experiment. They're even living together. At the start of her segment during the reunion, she was instantly defensive about her actions. And it was ever present when Laura, who joined the conversation via Zoom, took her time to put Laura in her place. She shared that, to the surprise of no one, neither Sarah Ann nor Jeramey apologized for their 5am antics while Laura was still engaged to Jeramey. She displayed her true feelings, calling Jeramey a clown. As any good reunion of a reality show does, a secret scene was shown, this time regarding a conversation Laura and Sarah Ann had at the lake excursion, before Sarah Ann and Jeramey's jet ski extravaganza.

In the scene shared, Laura revealed to Sarah Ann that all Jeramey was concerned about was his image and looking worse than Jimmy. She even divulged that she didn't know why he even came on the show. It was her way to steer Sarah Ann away from the potential emotional harm Jeramey might impose on her. Vanessa Lachey tried to hold Sarah Ann's feet to the fire, questioning the validity of her relationship and whether it was for the cameras. Sarah Ann, of course, fired back that nothing between them was fake, and she did apologize for the broken hearts in the process. How sincere was this? Well, the drops of tears and sniffles might lead to yes.

The biggest takeaway from the reunion regarding Sarah Ann is that, regardless of who spoke to her about it, she had no disregard for the consequences of her actions. She felt all is fair in love and Love Is Blind. She was not the pick-me girl. She was left without a partner. But as the show revealed, she did slide into Jeramey's DMs following the pods to alert him that she was available should he change his mind. Unlike the ABBA song, it was not a cute or bubbly pitch to take a chance on her. Unfortunately, with the cameras not rolling all the time once in Charlotte, what happened in that car in the parking lot between Sarah Ann and Jeramey is between them. And it's no surprise to anyone that they would not own up to the facts. They are adamant that there was no hook-up involved, but, in the end, a late-night heart-to-heart did lead to a relationship. Since filming, there has been no love loss for Sarah Ann and the rest of the women, as she has allegedly unfollowed them all on social media. Laura has since moved on and is dating someone, so she is happy in her life. What is clear is that fans did not condone Sarah Ann's actions and when allowed to truly own up to her actions, she did not. To us AD's words, Sarah Ann lacked class. And thus, she has left the show as one of the biggest villains of the season.

Trevor's Selfish Ways Didn't Care For the 'Love is Blind' Experiment

Trevor Sova left the pods single. Timing was not on his side as by the time Trevor had his final date with Chelsea, she had already become engaged with Jimmy. Though, that love combo proved to not work out in the end. There was always a connection between Chelsea and Trevor in the pods, so when the opportunity came for Chelsea to meet the former mullet man in the real world, their conversation ended amicably as she would remain with Jimmy, for just a few more hours. Of course, Trevor was invited to the Love is Blind Reunion, but fans were left with their jaws on the floor as the lovable goofball walked away as one of the most toxic players of the game.

At the Love is Blind Reunion, Trevor was brought out to the couches, seemingly to talk about his experience and his bond with Chelsea. But mere seconds into his segment of the chat, Nick and Vanessa viciously approached him regarding having someone on the outside before and during the start of the experiment. The receipts were put on screen as Trevor was confronted with text messages he allegedly sent to his girlfriend. The damaging texts included him saying to her, "I love you more than anything in this world. And I'm going to marry you." To say this was an absolute shock to the fans was an understatement. Trevor was literally tongue-tied having to answer to this. He literally sat silent, trying to attempt to formulate a response back to the hosts. Despite him saying he had a planned statement about the allegations, words failed. He was so frazzled that he was ready to depart this intervention faster than he walked in. He tried his best to back peddle and say that this woman was not a girlfriend in the sense that he asked her out, but regardless, the damage was done.

Nick called out Trevor for claiming he loved this woman, but he retorted that they were toxic. Sadly for him, he was the toxic one in this bunch. With the mindset that "everything happens for a reason," Chelsea was given a chance to ask Trevor about what if she had picked him, if this woman would be lingering around. He claimed that he would have stayed with the person he picked in the experiment, as he was invested in the experiment. What this displayed was Trevor was simply hoping to have a backup plan should the Love is Blind experiment not work out in his favor. Trevor could not handle the heat and asked to be dismissed from the reunion. And permission was granted. Appearing in the Love Is Blind Reunion actually worked against Trevor. He left the season as a toxic villain, giving Sarah Ann a run for her money.

As the passionate presenters of the show, Nick and Vanessa wanted to ensure that Trevor, and any future participant, was aware that participating in Love Is Blind is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that they can't and won't tolerate people coming there for the wrong reasons. And that included reasons being motivated by fame and boosting their social media numbers. And they're right. It's unfair and wrong. Love is Blind is a reality television program. It is entertainment. But within the entertainment factor, real people's lives are hanging in the balance. The actions on and off the show alter their lives. Actions have consequences, and it was clear that Sarah Ann and Trevor may have disregarded that fact. The Love is Blind experiment tries to prove that you can find love without seeing a person first. And this season, the experiment worked! Johnny and Amy are happily married! But their love was not the starring element of the program. They played second fiddle to the drama. So, in that respect, does the experiment actually work as a reality television show? Or is the goal to entertain the audience? I guess we'll see, as a seventh season is bound to happen!

All episodes of Love is Blind 6 are available to stream on Netflix.

